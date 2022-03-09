Mother Charged With Murder After Police Find Her Child At A Resort Near Disney

Near Disney, a tragedy has recently been reported, resulting in an arrest for the death of a 4-year-old who was potentially on vacation.

When Guests come to Orlando, one of the first things they must decide on is what Resort they are staying at. If you are planning a Universal vacation, perhaps a Universal Resort, like Cabana Bay or Hard Rock would be the obvious choice. If you are sticking to Disney World, you can choose from one of the 25+ Resorts, like Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa. That being said, Orlando is covered in other Resorts ranging in price point and luxury, which many visitors opt to stay in when they take a Florida vacation.

The city of Kissimmee is a popular location where many Guests tend to reside as it is close to Disney, away from the massive crowds, and oftentimes a little more affordable than other options. On January 10, a child was reported dead at Star Island Resort in Kissimmee. The Resort is quite luxurious although slightly dated with many rooms offering suites that include full kitchens, which lie on the stunning grounds accompanied by multiple relaxing pools.

It is unclear if the mother and daughter were on vacation at the time, or just residing in the Resort, but the Orlando Sentinel reported:

The two were found unresponsive in the bed by deputies who were there for a well-being check after the mother, Jacinda Decaro, didn’t show up for work that day, officials said at the time. The 4-year-old was dead while Decaro was taken to AdventHealth Celebration with a “faint pulse.” Related: Disney Guests Are “In Danger” Say Short-Staffed Firefighters, After Guest Death on Property

It has now been released that the mother has been charged with first-degree murder. Further reports on this case will be stated by Sheriff Marcos López at a press conference later today.

Many Guests who stay in one of the many Resorts in the Orlando area often are able to have a magical time while visiting Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Regardless of the purpose of the stay, we are very saddened to hear of the tragic loss of the young child.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story.