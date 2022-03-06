Disney Fans Join Queue and Wait FOUR HOURS… For a Magnet

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are one of the most dedicated groups of people.

If you are not aware, Walt Disney World offers Annual Passes to Guests, which allows them to enter Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios with an applicable Disney Park Pass reservation, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon depending on what type of Annual Pass you have.

If you were not aware, Disney World Annual Passholder costs went up as new tiers were put in place recently. When Disney World began selling Annual Passes last September, they also changed their system and put their Annual Passes into tiers. The new passes are categorized into four different tiers:

Disney Pixie Dust Pass

Disney Pirate Pass

Disney Sorcerer Pass

Disney Incredi-Pass.

Each pass offers a difference in price point, block out dates, offerings, and Park Pass Reservations. Disney once again put a pause on most Annual Pass sales in November, with only the Pixie Dust Pass being available for Guests.

As we have previously reported, this is what the Annual Pass system will include for each tier at Disney World:

Within the new annual pass program, the top-tier Disney Incredi-Pass will set a user back $1299, which is a fair amount as we thought the price point was going to be much higher. Payment plans are available for Florida residents, and this pass has no theme park blackout dates. Incredi-Pass users will be able to have up to 5 theme park reservations at a time! The Disney Sorcerer Pass still provides some great benefits, like an $899 price point, park hopping, etc., with the only “con” being blackout dates starting at this tier (and below). It should be noted that this park pass is only available to Florida Residents AND DVC members. Florida residents are really in luck here, being the only ones able to purchase the Disney Pirate Pass, and most affordable option, the Disney Pixie Dust Pass. These passes are $699 and $399 respectively, have lots of blackout dates and seasons, and have limited Park Reservation options.

At the time of publication, new Annual Passholder sales are still suspended, but those of you who are current Annual Passholders, you are eligible to receive a new magnet with the new Annual Passholder logo.

The demand for this new Annual Passholder magnet, which can be seen in the image above, is clearly extremely high as not only did Disney World have to put in a Virtual Queue system for Guests wishing to receive one, but the wait was nearly four hours long!

Passholders are able to sign-up for a Virtual Queue window on the My Disney Experience app to grab one of these new Annual Passholder magnets, which are currently available at Disney’s Wonderful World of Memories at Disney Springs.

Twitter user @Schmoofy shared a screenshot of the Virtual Queue system to social media, writing:

nearly four hours for a magnet.

It is clear that these Annual Passholder magnets are high in demand and fans love displaying them on their cars and refrigerators, showing their dedication to the Disney World Parks.

Have you received one of the new Disney World Annual Passholder magnets yet? Let us know in the comments below.