Disney Shutting Down Multiple Attractions in Same Land

Both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are constantly going through updates to maintain attractions and to keep theming recent.

At Walt Disney World Resort, several attractions are currently closed for refurbishment including Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and the Walt Disney World Railroad at Magic Kingdom.

Both Disneyland and Disney World recently finished refurbishments on Splash Mountain, as well, but no theming change was made on the attraction this time around. Disneyland Park also recently closed Mickey’s Toontown for a massive update that will see the addition of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway to the area.

Now, it seems refurbishments will be heading to Disney California Adventure, in particular in Cars Land.

Cars Land, based on the Disney Pixar film franchise Cars (2006) that centers around the beloved Lightning McQueen and his newly-found friend Tow Mater, has been a part of the Disney Park since 2012. Now, it seems a couple of the attractions in the land will be undergoing updates in the near future.

According to the Disneyland website, Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters and Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree will both be closing for refurbishments in April 2022.

Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters will only experience a short closure, from April 11 through April 14, while Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree will be closed without a reopening date beginning April 25.

Disneyland’s official description of Luigi’s Rollickin’ Roadsters reads:

Hop in for a Spirited Spin Casa Della Tires’ storage yard has been converted into a little piece of Italy, and Luigi’s freewheeling family can’t wait to welcome you aboard as they perform traditional “dances” from the old country. Ride along as your “car-eographed” roadster weaves and whirls to “The Tire-antella,” “Mambo Italiano” and more. A One-of-a-Kind Ride These fun-loving Frizzante roadsters were modeled after 1950’s Italian rear-engine micro-cars. And—from Gina to Giovanni—each of Luigi’s convertible cousins sports distinctive dance moves and design elements to match its unique, high-octane personality.

Disneyland’s official description of Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree reads:

Grab Yer Partner! Mater’s rounded up a herd of lively tractors for some old-fashioned square dancing out in his junkyard—and you’re invited to join the party.Haul yourself into a tractor-trailer and hold on tight as it whips and whirls in “figure eight” moves around the dancefloor. Mater croons the tunes that keep this shindig swingin’ til you’re all tire-d out. You’re guaranteed to have a wheel fun time! Mater’s Junkyard Jukebox Looking for Mater? He’s tucked away in his shed where he’s singing and working his improvised jukebox—made out of discarded oil drums, hubcaps, hoods, horns, mufflers and other assorted auto parts.

The good news is that, at this time, Radiator Springs Racers is set to remain open.

Outside of Cars Land, Disney California Adventure has plenty to offer Guests as they walk the roads Walt had in Hollywood, enjoy a hand-dipped corn dog at Award Wieners, check out the new Marvel-themed land in Avengers Campus, where they can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. Rock on the Silly Symphony Swings as well, and go catch Jack-Jack on Incredicoaster!

There is also plenty for Guests to see and experience at Disneyland Park just next door, including iconic attractions like The Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, Peter Pan’s Flight, and much more.

Will you miss these Cars Land attractions on your trip to Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments.

