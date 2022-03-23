Disney Actress Speaks Out On Shocking Movie Ending

The Toy Story franchise has lived in the hearts of its viewers for well over 20 years; with fans of all ages, it’s not hard to see why it’s one of Disney’s biggest franchises.

Since the release of the first movie in 1996, the franchise has grown with three sequels so far, Toy Story 2 (1999), Toy Story 3 (2010), and Toy Story 4 (2019), several shorts, including Toy Story That Time Forgot (2014), Toy Story of Terror! (2013), Hawaiian Vacation (2011), Small Fry (2011), Partysaurus Rex (2012), and the Disney+ miniseries Forky Asks a Question (2019). The franchise also inspired the spinoff television series Buzz Lightyear of Star Command (2000-2001) and the direct-to-video film Buzz Lightyear of Star Command: The Adventure Begins (2000).

Fans are also eager to see what’s to come with the new movie Lightyear, set to release this summer. You can read more about Lightyear here.

Though each movie in the Toy Story franchise has its own charm, Toy Story 3 (2010) had a tremendous impact amongst fans, as many found themselves in the same situation as Andy, preparing to go to college after growing up in the company of Woody, Buzz Jessie and the rest of the gang.

The ending of this movie was particularly emotional for viewers and long-time fans of the franchise. However, actress Emily Ricks Hahn, the voice of Bonnie in Toy Story 3 (2010), recently shared a video where she states she was just as shocked as everyone, even though she was a part of the film’s final scene.

Emily (@imemilyricks) posted a video on TikTok talking about her experience working on the Toy Story and how the movie’s final scene blew her mind when she finally watched it. She states that she was never given a script, that her lines would just be told to her by the director, and that out of context, she didn’t really know what was going on, as Bonnie, her character, only has three lines in this scene.

You can watch her full video down below:

In other videos, Emily also talks about her experience voicing Bonnie for over six years, sharing details on her character’s lisp and how she felt after the recast in Toy Story 4 (2019). In an emotional video, she even apologizes to her viewers “for ruining your childhood when I was 8 years old”, as she reenacts her lines for Toy Story 3 (2010), holding back tears herself.

You can check out that video down below!

