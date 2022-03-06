Disney Princesses Left Drowning In Caffeine With New Offering

When it comes to Disney World, one thing that many adults need any rely on is caffeine. Waking up at 6:00 a.m. and spending a full day at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Park Hopping, shopping, walking, waiting in lines, dealing with crowds, and doing so in the Florida heat can get exhausting. Luckily, Guests have their pick of the litter when it comes to coffee.

Although Starbucks is still a popular option, at Disney World Resort, Guests will find a lot more Joffrey’s stands through the Parks as well as Disney Springs. Each location will offer classic menu items such as coffee, teas, hot chocolates, and more. On top of that, there are also delicious pastries available for purchase (I recommend the giant donut). But, as you explore all of the different Joffrey options on property, you will notice that some have different menu items that Guests can indulge in!

For Women’s History Month, one Joffrey’s stand is bringing back their ripple latte art which allows them to print designs on your latte, with princess designs located on top! In March Guests can visit Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company at The Landing in Disney Springs. This is the only spot where Guests can purchase the ripple latte art on property, so if you want to drown your favorite princess in delicious caffeine, you need to head over to Disney Springs!

Joffrey’s Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) Tweeted that to celebrate HerStory, they will have limited-time ripple prints on certain drinks at The Landing. In the photo, we can see Merida from Brave is displayed as an example, but we have seen Joffrey’s print different princesses on their coffee in the past.

In honor of celebrating HerStory throughout the month of March at Disney Springs®, we are serving up exclusive limited-time ripple prints on select beverages at our location within The Landing! pic.twitter.com/TUqv7qOg0H — Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) March 1, 2022

Coffee and Disney lovers alike will love this new offering, and since it is limited time Guests should be sure to take advantage of it when they are in the area. It truly is a unique option to enhance your coffee, and to help infuse some magic into your caffeinated beverage while visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth.

We have seen Disney continue to celebrate Women’s History Month in a few ways with photo-ops in Disney Springs, as well as Disneyland replacing the iconic Mickey Mouse flower bed at the entrance of Disneyland Park with Minnie Mouse. In Disneyland Paris, Guests can now see Minnie Mouse strut her stuff in an all-new pantsuit, which is a history-breaking moment for the fashion icon as we have only seen Minnie in dresses in the past!

What do you think about this latte art? Would you go out of your way to try it?

