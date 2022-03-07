Iconic Disney Attraction Sees Wait Time Spike As Construction Takes Over

If you are heading to Walt Disney World Resort soon, you may be waiting a little longer than normal for a beloved attraction.

We previously reported that Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, the iconic attraction at Disney’s Hollywood Studios located at the end of Sunset Boulevard, is undergoing construction.

While Disney has not announced a closure for the attraction, construction to the ride can be seen and it also seems that wait times are spiking for the attraction.

While Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has always been busy in terms of traffic, it seems the attraction is experiencing wait times even longer than normal and this is because, as of right now, only one side of the elevators is being used.

Just as Disney does with many attractions, it is working through phases. A recently filed permit on the attraction shows MLC Theming, Inc.– the company responsible for much of the construction of attractions at Walt Disney World– as the contractor. They are currently installing shroud, but the expectation is for construction to continue as the attraction seemingly is updated one elevator shaft at a time.

Disney World’s official description for Twilight Zone Tower of Terror reads:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

