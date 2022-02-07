Universal Trainer Chases Down Cat That Wasn’t Supposed to Be on Stage

Perhaps the best-kept secret at Universal Orlando Resort is the Animal Actors on Location show in Universal Studios Florida.

While many Guests choose to skip entertainment in favor of having more time for rides, those who take in the shows at Universal Studios Florida– Animal Actors on Location, The Monster Horror Makeup Show, and The Bourne Stuntacular– are given a real treat.

Animal Actors On Location is a show located just outside the KidZone that features many furry friends and a chance for Guests to get a peek behind the curtain on how animals are trained for movies.

It’s a show that never grows old no matter how many times you see it and one of the reasons is because you never know what to expect. Because of the different personalities of the animals, you can see the show several times and have something new or different happen each time.

TikTok user @theme.park.guy recently posted a video during the ‘grand finale’ of the Animal Actors on Location show in which things didn’t necessarily go as planned.

As you can see in the video above, a cat makes a run up the staging background and a trainer is forced to climb the rocks to get it. If you’ve seen the show, you know that a cat is involved in the grand finale climbing up these rocks to hit the big ‘applause sign,’ but it seems this was the wrong animal actor that ended up on the loose, perhaps hilariously wanting a little extra stage time for themselves.

Of course, the trainers handled the situation with patience and it certainly made for a fun memorable experience for those who were in attendance.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Animal Actors On Location reads:

More Fun Than Humanly Possible. This wild showcase features some of the most talented animal actors from movies and television performing in a hilarious mix of video segments, live skits and audience interactions. With a menagerie of vibrant birds, mischievous pups, agile cats and more, it’s a hoot for the whole family.

Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are home to many world-class attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and so much more.

In addition, Universal’s newest theme park, the Epic Universe, is under construction. The Epic Universe is expected to open in 2025.

What do you think of this hilarious encounter? Let us know in the comments.

