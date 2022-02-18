SeaWorld Throws Major Shade at Universal Orlando, Calling It “Beta”

Universal Orlando Resort is notoriously known for its clever and quick-witted tweets.

Most of the time directed at Walt Disney World Resort, the folks who run the Universal Orlando social media accounts always find timely ways to throw some shade at the competition.

This time, however, they might have met their match.

SeaWorld Orlando recently posted a response to a Universal Orlando tweet from earlier this month and it’s certainly chilly, to say the least.

Blue was always the beta. The Ice Age arrives on 2/18. Things are about to get chilly.

Blue was always the beta. The Ice Age arrives on 2/18. Things are about to get chilly. 🧊 https://t.co/qJscy4N6DR https://t.co/9iJJIzLaMs pic.twitter.com/WUCcPWALJR — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) February 16, 2022

As seen in the Tweets above, Universal Orlando Resort originally tweeted “No need to break it, ice doesn’t last long here anyway.” The Tweet was, of course, in reference to SeaWorld’s newest roller coaster, Ice Breaker.

But, SeaWorld decided to take its own shot, tweeting “Blue was always the beta. The Ice Age arrives on 2/18. Things are about to get chilly.” The tweet also features a picture of a raptor stuck in ice. Calling the Jurassic World Velocicoaster ‘beta’ is certainly a bold move, but there’s no doubt that there is a ton of anticipation of Ice Breaker, which opened today.

SeaWorld Orlando describes the attraction as:

Named after the icy Arctic summits, Ice Breaker will feature four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida – a 93 feet tall spike with 100 degree angle. The thrills continue as riders fly over a near vertical tophat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns, and airtime hills. The brand-new coaster will be located across from Wild Arctic and opens February 18, 2022.

Will you be making a trip to SeaWorld Orlando to ride the Ice Breaker or will you be sticking with the Velocicoaster?

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?