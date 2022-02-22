Huge Lines Form For Coveted Disney Snack

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of experiencing crowd levels larger than anything we’ve seen since the pandemic.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom have all been completely full for ticket holders and Resort Guests all week and those who have been inside the Disney Parks have reported extremely long wait times for attractions.

But, it’s not just the attractions that are experiencing long wait times.

TikTok user @LetsRideRides recently posted a video prior to President’s Day weekend showing a long line forming. What the line was for, however, might bring some amusement.

Everyone loves Disney spring rolls.

Guests are always eager to line up when this stand is open to grab a pepperoni pizza spring roll, a mac and cheese spring roll, a buffalo chicken spring roll, or the most popular, the cheeseburger spring roll. The stand typically opens at Magic Kingdom just outside of Adventureland and the iconic snack has been a part of Walt Disney World Resort vacations for many years.

But, the line, as you can say in this video, is just insane.

If you’re visiting Disney World right now, you’ll likely need to be patient. Wait times are high not just for rides, but for things like snack carts and merchandise lines, as well.

How long would you wait in line for a spring roll at Disney World?

