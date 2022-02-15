Guests Left Sitting On Floor For Over An Hour After Being Held Captive On Disney Ride

If you’ve ever visited Walt Disney World Resort or any other theme park across the nation like Six Flags or Universal Studios, you know that rides can often break down or become unresponsive.

Due to the complexity and an overall number of attractions located at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, temporary stops and closures are common throughout a normal week. For one ride, in particular, breakdowns seem to happen frequently, sometimes ruining the experience and/or immersion.

Rise of the Resistance, which can be found in the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge section of Disney’s Hollywood Studios is a jaw-dropping ride, to say the least. The attraction features dozens of animatronics, incredible effects, and a genuinely thrilling ride experience. In all senses of the word, the ride is incredible. But due to the complex and “state-of-the-art” nature of the ride, technical problems tend to plague the ride, leaving many Guests stuck either on the ride or in line.

One Guest shared their experience on TikTok of being stuck in “captivity” by the First Order for over an hour due to a ride stoppage. See the video below from Cassidy (@.cassidyhoffman) below:

Sometimes when this happens, Guests are given special passes or Lightning Lane access for other rides to make up for the breakdown. For those who haven’t experienced the ride, check out Disney’s official description for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance below:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy!

Accept a Mission from the Resistance The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you're going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure! Luckily, the rides tend to run perfectly fine shortly after their closure, and delays like this are much less common. What's the longest you've had to wait for this ride at Disney World? Let us know in the comments below.