Service Dog Mistaken For Child Breaks Down Disney Ride

When visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth”, you probably think of a perfect vacation filled with exciting and thrilling rides, attractions, and experiences. That is what you get most times but sometimes, things can go wrong or take an unexpected turn. Restaurants can be evacuated and Guests can be forced to hop off rides.

The Walt Disney World Resort is filled to the brim with fun rides to experience but due to their complexity of them, they tend to break down occasionally or go under refurbishment. Sometimes, however, rides can break down for a completely different reason.

One Guest shared their experience of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway stopping after their service dog caused problems for a Cast Member. See the full video on TikTok from @poodles_and_crafts below:

just being a good girl and giving Disney workers heart attacks 🤣 #disneyworld #servicedog #notachild

As you can see, the Guest claimed that their service dog caused a safety issue forcing the ride to stop. Apparently, Cast Members mistook the dog for a child and thought it was jumping out of the ride vehicle. Of course, this is just what the situation seems to appear as, and Cast Members were doing their job, properly protecting all Guests.

More on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway below:

Burst into Mickey and Minnie’s World The darling duo are taking a leisurely drive to a picnic in their sporty roadster—with Engineer Goofy’s train following merrily along. Plot twist—you get to go, too! Climb aboard a runaway railway and embark on a whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply. Prepare for unexpected twists, slapstick gags and mind-boggling transformations at every turn, as Mickey and Minnie try to save the day. There’s no telling where this train is heading! This is an adventure for Mickey and Minnie fans of all ages.

A First-of-Its-Kind Ride Based on the recent award-winning Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway is the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey Mouse and friends.

