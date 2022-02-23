Disney Fan Fixes Broken Yeti Animatronic on Expedition Everest

One of the most beloved animatronics at Walt Disney World is the Yeti, which lurks within the forbidden mountains of Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

When Guests ride the coaster, they think that they are just going on an expedition up Everest, but are then faced with the truth about the legend of the Yeti, as they find out he is real, and waiting to maul any traveler who tries to tresspass. At first, riders are taunted with the shadow of the Yeti, which sets the stage for the actual, massive Yeti who looks truly terrifying.

When the ride was constructed, the Yeti was meant to swing at Guests, and for those who got to experience it, the sight was absolutely terrifying. Then, something happened. The Yeti was no longer able to move the way it once did, and a strobe lighting effect was put in place to create the illusion of a moving Yeti, however, that is not the case. Years later, fans have been begging Disney, and retired Imagineer Joe Rohde to fix the Yeti, but noting has happened.

At the moment, Expedition Everest is undergoing a lengthy refurbishment at Animal Kingdom, which is looking to last through to May 2022 at the earliest. Many were hoping that the refurbishment was to fix the Yeti, as it is lengthy, but Disney did note that that was not the case, and cosmetic issues such as the animatronic was not the primary reason for the refurbishment.

But that did not stop one Disney fan from making their dream a reality.

JC (@car_juank) took to Twitter to show off their version of the Yeti moving in person. It seems that with the help of Lego, wool, and clay, this young-minded aspiring Imagineer was able to recreate the Yetis terrifying movement! They even tagged Rohde for approval.

I wish I could have seen the Yeti working in person. It was only after taking the “Imagineering in a Box” course that I decided to build it myself using my old Lego Mindstorms, a yarn of wool and modeling clay. What do you think @Joe_Rohde?

The creator also shared video footage of how they programmed the Yeti, which you can see below.

For those who are interested on the process…

Of course, the video has over 500 likes which is not shocking considering Disney fans have a deep love for the broken Yeti, and has multiple replies from fans telling the creator that their work was fantastic! Now, maybe if Disney wants to chat with them, we can get the ball moving on figuring out a way to sustain a moving Yeti on Everest!

More on Expedition Everest

Yeti or Not, Here He Comes!

Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition. A Word of Warning

Some parts of Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain may be scary for children. This attraction features loud noises, fast drops, high speeds, dark places and frightening creature effects.

If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.

Do you miss the moving Yeti? Let us know in the comments below!

