High School Musical Dancer Slays Luisa’s Choreography from ‘Encanto’

Watch out Bruno, there’s another Encanto (2021) song that just won’t get out of our heads. The 19-year-old sister of the Madrigal family, Luisa, is enchanting the hearts and minds of Disney fans. From her visibly radical (from Disney’s classic perspective) inclusion to her earworm of a song, there’s a lot to love about Luisa Madrigal.

A Disney movie star has studied Luisa’s choreography from the new movie musical and absolutely slays it. Consider this her “Broadway audition!”

Dancer Slays Luisa’s Choreography from Encanto

KayCee Stroh may be a name you already recognize from Disney’s DCOM High School Musical (2006). Starring as Martha, KayCee participated in the trio of movie musical hits and went on to work on High School Musical: The Musical – The Series and a host of other projects.

But in her spare time, she’s flooding her TikTok account with pretty awesome dance clips to popular songs and hot moves. Recently, she caught Disney fans’ attention with her full dance sequence to Luisa’s song, “Surface Pressure” from Encanto (2021). Her absolutely snatched dance moves match perfectly to Luisa’s super strength movements (as you can see on the TV behind her) yet KayCee seems to bring even more flair and attitude to Luisa’s presentation.

Her TikTok video is captioned simply, as her video and dance speak volumes. You must see it!

Consider this my Broadway Audition😉 As requested Here is #luisamadrigal #encanto #surfacepressure

The Popular Luisa Madrigal

Luisa has become the center of attention recently, as Luisa merchandise has been outselling Mirabel and the flowery sister Isabela. Disney had created what seems like four times as much merchandise for Isabela, such as dresses, barbies, hairstyling toys, etc., while Luisa got a simple action figure and collective inclusion in the family figurine sets. But kids (and adults) everywhere are clamoring for Luisa merch.

It goes to show Luisa’s popularity, as KayCee created another Luisa dance video, this time crediting some choreographers from Encanto that were responsible for the origin of these killer moves. This video shares,

Can we all just talk about how @jamalsims5 & @kai_martinez__ slayed this Choreo though?!🙌💃🏻🔥 #encanto #surfacepressure #luisamadrigal

If you’ve not already enjoyed Encanto for the #1 hit song, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno“, then you’ve got to screen it for Luisa and her unmistakable anxiety to be perfect within her magical family. The characters are so relatable as they battle generational trauma and learn to come together.

Is Luisa among your favorite character from the new Lin-Manuel-written Disney movie? Leave us a comment below about the magical Madrigal family!