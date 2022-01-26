Terrifying ‘Jurassic Park’ Dinosaur Loses Tongue on Universal Ride

Cat got your tongue?

When Guests are visiting Universal Orlando Resort, they expect to see amazing animatronics and experience the highest ride technology that is available. With the Wizarding World of Harry Potter creating stunning rides and whisking Guests into the films and books and VelociCoaster merging the gap between thrills and storytelling, Universal has shown there is nothing they cannot do.

In the Jurassic Park section of the Park, Jurassic Park River Adventure is one of the most sought out attractions. Guests can see life-size dinosaur animatronics come to life, and then, almost get eaten by one. At the end of the ride right before you plummet to your doom, a giant carnivorous T-Rex pops out. The jaw on this animatronic does not move as it used to, however, and now we know why.

User Saltlake1 noted that they worked at the attraction and that the jaw of the final T-Rex dinosaur does not move due to the tongue of the animatronic having fallen out! It seems that a much bigger refurbishment would be needed to fix any of the dinosaur animatronics, as the smaller yearly refurbishments often tend to other, smaller issues.

I worked as an attendant on this ride this summer. They can’t fix the jaw because her tongue fell out. They are using the downtime this year to fix stairs, necessary repairs and usually aren’t down long enough for them to fix up the dinosaurs. Working here was so fun though because there’s a position on this section of the ride where you sit and watch the t-rex (her name is tiffany)go off over and over. Making sure people don’t have their phones out, aren’t standing up, etc. Most fun job I’ve had to this day 🙂

We recently noted that the end scene on the attraction had recently changed as well, with the lighting moving from an orange hue to a green one.

At the moment, the attraction is currently closed as it is down for its yearly refurbishment but will be open again on January 28, 2022. In Universal Hollywood, we have seen their Jurassic Park attraction take a major turn as it is now representative of the Jurassic World franchise starring Chris Pratt (Owen Grady) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing).

Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

Do you think that any other Universal rides need a refurbishment? Let us know in the comments below!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!