Universal Attraction Will Reopen After Two-Year Closure

One attraction that has been closed for nearly two years, however, is Poseidon’s Fury.

The walk-through experience located in The Lost Continent at Universal’s Islands of Adventure has been undergoing refurbishments for quite some time and Guests have been left to wonder when it might reopen.

Inside the Magic was recently in the Parks and we have an exciting update to share with you. Characters from the experience have sporadically begun to appear outside the attraction again and one Team Member shared that tours could begin as soon as February.

Universal Orlando describes Poseidon’s Fury like this:

An Explosive Undersea Adventure.

Follow an archeologist guide and venture through the ruins of the ancient Temple of Poseidon, Greek god of the sea. But once you’ve journeyed far beneath the ocean, you’re caught in a colossal battle between Poseidon and the evil Lord Darkenon. Fireballs burst, lasers flash, and water erupts around you in this spectacular special effects experience.

Poseidon’s Fury is one of three attractions that have recently undergone major refurbishments at Universal Orlando Resort. The Caro-Seuss-el is still closed currently and Revenge of the Mummy over at Universal Studios Florida just recently closed for a lengthy refurbishment and is not expected to reopen until late summer 2022.

In addition, Shrek 4-D just closed down permanently and a Minions-themed attraction is expected to take its place. Also, Universal’s newest theme park, the Epic Universe, is currently under construction. The Epic Universe is expected to open in 2026.

