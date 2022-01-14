Three Popular Disney Restaurants Set to Reopen SOON

Walt Disney World Resort is home to some incredible attractions and experiences that Guests from all over the world come to enjoy.

However, it’s not just the rides and attractions that draw people to Walt Disney World, it’s world-class food and dining experiences that you simply will never forget.

Fun dining experiences can be found in the Disney Parks— in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– but they can also be found at many Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

Disney officially announced today that two popular Resort restaurants would be returning in just a matter of weeks.

The chefs from Flying Fish over at Disney’s BoardWalk are ready to welcome you back on Jan. 27 with their signature seafood dishes. Enjoy a taste of luxury with unrivaled flavors, sustainable seafood, and steak offerings.

When it comes to entrées, this restaurant does not disappoint. The Seafood Pearl Pasta consists of all your favorites – shrimp, lobster, scallops, clams, and mussels. For another option from the sea, consider the Plancha-seared Scallops accompanied with savory grits, sweet corn, and Peppadew emulsion. How delicious!

After indulging in your dinner, there’s no better way to conclude a trip to Flying Fish than with a sweet finish. If you love chocolate, the Cocoa Breach accompanied with delicious vanilla custard is the treat for you.

Get ready for a night at the races again starting on Feb. 3 with a nice trip out to Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. Here you’ll find The Turf Club Bar and Grill, a special spot with a reputation for delicious American flavors in every dish. Begin your evening on a high note right out of the gate with the New York Cider-braised Mussels appetizer flavored with garlic, chorizo, fennel, Fresno chili, and apple cider topped with a grilled baguette.

As you move on to the next course, the Grilled Pork Chop or Braised Lamb Tagliatelle both have a place in the winner’s circle of flavor. And don’t forget to top off your meal with one of the delightful desserts, like the New York Cheesecake. Yum!

Beginning on Feb. 17, venture over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge to savor the tastes and flavors of African, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisine at Jiko – The Cooking Place. As this spot welcomes you again, try the Seafood Tagine. Filled with prawns, scallops, squid, and Littleneck clams, this dish is a shellfish lover’s dream!

For a sweet finish, the returning Kilimanjaro dessert is not just gorgeous, but delicious too. Decadent dark chocolate mousse, pistachio financier, pink peppercorn meringue, cacao nib crunch, and ras el hanout pineapples – what could be better?

If you’re making plans to visit Walt Disney World Resort in the near future, you now have some more options to consider when making your dining reservations.

Will you be paying a visit to any of these three opening Disney restaurants? Let us know in the comments.

