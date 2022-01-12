Popular Disney Experience FINALLY Returning After 2 Years Closure

Some people are worth melting for, and some experiences at Disney World are worth waiting for.

If you’ve been waiting to visit with everyone’s favorite lover of summer at Walt Disney World Resort, we’ve got good news to share with you.

Beginning this weekend, Guests will be able to meet Olaf at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The experience, which is located at The Celebrity Spotlight in the Echo Lake District at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, has been closed since the beginning of the pandemic. As Disney has begun to slowly bring back character experiences, this is one of the most popular meet and greets to not have yet returned.

According to Disney, Olaf will be meeting with Guests every day for the rest of the month from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The experience will likely be distanced as all other Disney character meet and greets have been.

Disney World’s official description of the Olaf meet and greet reads:

The Snowman of the Year Come greet Arendelle’s coolest resident as he steps into the Celebrity Spotlight to take photos, sign autographs and give out hugs to friends old and new. Just don’t tell him what happens to solid water when it gets warm!

The Snowman of the Year Come greet Arendelle's coolest resident as he steps into the Celebrity Spotlight to take photos, sign autographs and give out hugs to friends old and new. Just don't tell him what happens to solid water when it gets warm!

About Olaf Magically created by Elsa—Queen of Arendelle—Olaf is a snowman who, despite his frosty appearance, still appreciates a warm hug.