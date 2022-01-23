Guests Left “Trapped” in Line For Disney’s ‘Star Wars’ Attraction

In Disney’s Hollywood Studios, one of the most popular sections can be found in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The new section immerses Guests into the world of Star Wars and allows them to meet characters from the films such as Rey, Chewbacca, Storm Troopers, Kylo Ren, and more. In the land, Rise of the Resistance is easily the most popular attraction, leaving Guests waiting hours or spending nearly $20.00 to skip the line for one single ride.

In the attraction, we as Guests are captured by First Order, but usually, the Resistance is able to rescue them within minutes and begin the attraction. That being said, it seems some Guests recently spent a little more time with the First Order than they were used to. Napfanforever took to Reddit to post their experience of the ride during a breakdown. It seems that at this point, Napfanforever was in the section of the queue that stuns Guests with Stormtroopers lined up usually, Guests are not able to spend much time in this room and have to quickly walkthrough. In this case, it seems the Guests were stuck in there for hours!

As we can see in the photo below, Guests are even sitting down to help the time pass, and most are on their phones, no longer enamored with the stunning views created by Disney’s Imagineering team. At the moment, Rise of the Resistance is not operating with Boarding Groups or a virtual queue.

ROTR has been down for almost an hour and I’m trapped inside.

Typically, when an attraction breaks down for this length of time, those who are in the queue may be told to leave, but it seems that that was not the case for these Guests. Considering the Standby queue can cause a hefty line, we are not surprised that Guests opted to stay and wait in the attraction as they are already experiencing the queue aspect of the attraction by the time they enter this room.

Disney World describes the attraction as:

An Attraction on a Scale That Is Impressive, Most Impressive

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is a massive attraction with multiple ride systems that is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced at Walt Disney World Resort… or anywhere else in the galaxy! Accept a Mission from the Resistance

The Resistance needs your help! Hidden in the forest outside Black Spire Outpost, the Resistance is gathering recruits for a secret mission. With the First Order desperate to extinguish the spark of the Resistance, the mission is bound to have unexpected twists and turns. When your transport is captured by an imposing First Order Star Destroyer filled with legions of stormtroopers—and even Kylo Ren!—you’re going to need all the help you can get. Fortunately, a covert team of Resistance fighters—including Rey and BB-8—is at the ready to give you a fighting chance to escape… and a chance for the Resistance to rise. Prepare for a thrilling, first-of-its-kind adventure!

While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run!

What ride would you like to be “trapped” inside? Let us know in the comments below!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!