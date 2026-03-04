The End of Lost Continent: Pokémon Land Trending for Islands of Adventure

For more than two decades, Islands of Adventure has been home to some of Universal Orlando Resort’s most imaginative lands. From the comic-book chaos of Marvel Super Hero Island to the lush jungles of Jurassic Park, the park was designed as a place where stories feel larger than life. But one corner of the park has quietly sat in limbo for years, and new construction paperwork suggests its future could finally be changing.

The Lost Continent has long held a unique place in Islands of Adventure history. When the park first opened in 1999, the land served as one of its most ambitious themed environments. Inspired by ancient myths, medieval legends, and fantastical civilizations, the area featured towering statues, mysterious ruins, and elaborate storytelling that felt pulled straight from a fantasy novel.

Over time, however, the land slowly began to shrink.

When The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade opened in 2010, Universal carved out a large portion of the Lost Continent to make room for Hogwarts Castle and the wildly popular Harry Potter attractions. While the move transformed Islands of Adventure into a global destination, it also left the remaining Lost Continent section feeling noticeably smaller and somewhat disconnected from the rest of the park.

Now, a new construction permit is raising questions about whether the remaining pieces of that land could soon disappear entirely.

New Permit Raises Eyebrows

A newly filed Notice of Commencement tied to Islands of Adventure has sparked speculation among theme park watchers. While permits are common at Universal Orlando, the details attached to this one are what caught fans’ attention.

The documentation reportedly involves a firm that specializes in environmental services, particularly work that ensures demolition and construction projects do not allow harmful materials to enter nearby waterways or surrounding areas.

That kind of oversight typically becomes necessary during major demolition work.

“New notice of commencement for Islands Of Adventure. This one COULD be for upcoming lost continent demo as this firm is hired for environmental reasons to make sure nothing harmful makes it into nearby runoff. Plus it expires 12/31/2027 so unlikely to be river adventure related. Thanks to @AliciaStella for the help on this one!”

New notice of commencement for Islands Of Adventure. This one COULD be for upcoming lost continent demo as this firm is hired for environmental reasons to make sure nothing harmful makes it into nearby runoff. Plus it expires 12/31/2027 so unlikely to be river adventure related.… pic.twitter.com/LWZm6oHCme — Theme Park Wizard (@ParkWizar1) March 4, 2026

Because of that detail, many fans believe the permit could be connected to a long-rumored plan to remove what remains of the Lost Continent area inside Islands of Adventure. If that’s the case, it would mark the end of one of the park’s original themed lands.

At this stage, Universal has not confirmed what the permit specifically relates to. But longtime observers of the resort know that major changes often begin with seemingly small paperwork filings like this one.

And the timing is particularly interesting.

A Land That Has Been Slowly Disappearing

Even before Epic Universe opened in 2025, many fans believed the days of the Lost Continent were numbered.

Several of the land’s original attractions closed years ago. The elaborate Poseidon’s Fury walkthrough show, once a signature experience inside the land, shut down permanently in 2023 after years of operational issues and declining attendance.

What remains today is largely a handful of restaurants, shops, and atmospheric pathways that connect other areas of the park.

That makes the land feel more like a transition space than a fully realized themed environment.

Universal has shown before that it isn’t afraid to rework older sections of its parks when a stronger intellectual property becomes available. The success of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter dramatically reshaped Islands of Adventure, and more recently the company has continued that strategy with entirely new experiences at Epic Universe.

Because of that, the possibility of a full Lost Continent replacement has been circulating for years.

This new permit may be the first tangible hint that those rumors are finally becoming reality.

The Pokémon Rumor Won’t Go Away

Among the most persistent rumors surrounding the future of the Lost Continent is the possibility of a Pokémon-themed land coming to Universal Orlando.

The idea has floated around the theme park community for quite some time. Universal has already partnered with Nintendo through SUPER NINTENDO WORLD attractions around the globe, and the Pokémon franchise remains one of the most powerful brands in gaming and entertainment.

A dedicated Pokémon land could theoretically include interactive experiences, themed rides, and character encounters built around the world of trainers and pocket monsters.

Some fans imagine attractions that allow guests to “catch” Pokémon throughout the land or battle alongside iconic characters. Others speculate that a large-scale ride could anchor the area, similar to the major attractions that define SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

At the moment, however, Pokémon remains purely speculation.

Universal has not announced any such project for Islands of Adventure, and the company tends to keep major developments tightly under wraps until they are ready to be revealed. Keep in mind that Universal already reportedly filed a permit for a new Intamin Ride in the former Lost Continent Area.

Still, the rumor persists because the franchise feels like a natural fit for the park’s immersive storytelling style.

Other Possibilities Are Still on the Table

While Pokémon tends to dominate fan conversations, it’s far from the only intellectual property that could potentially replace the Lost Continent.

Universal has an ever-growing library of franchises. There is also the possibility that Universal could build something entirely original rather than leaning on a well-known brand. After all, the original Lost Continent itself was not tied to an existing franchise. Instead, it relied on imaginative storytelling and elaborate design to bring its mythology-inspired setting to life.

Whatever comes next would likely follow Universal’s current approach to theme park development—large-scale lands built around immersive environments and headline attractions.

With Epic Universe now operating nearby, the competition between parks inside Universal Orlando Resort has entered a new phase. That could make reinvesting in Islands of Adventure even more important for the company’s long-term strategy.

A Turning Point for Islands of Adventure

If the Lost Continent is truly nearing its end, it would mark another major evolution for Islands of Adventure.

The park has changed dramatically since opening in 1999. Entire sections have been transformed, new technologies have reshaped attractions, and Universal has leaned heavily into blockbuster franchises that resonate with modern audiences.

For longtime fans, that evolution can feel bittersweet.

The Lost Continent once represented one of the most atmospheric and mysterious areas of the park, filled with intricate architecture and storytelling details that rewarded guests who took the time to explore.

But theme parks are constantly evolving.

New lands bring new experiences, new rides, and new reasons for guests to return. If the current permit does signal the start of demolition work, it could be the first step toward another major chapter in Islands of Adventure history.

And if the Pokémon rumors ever turn out to be true, the replacement could become one of the most talked-about additions Universal Orlando has seen in years.

For now, fans will be watching closely.

Because sometimes the biggest changes in theme parks start with something as simple as a permit.