The Next Major Expansions Coming to Epic Universe

Epic Universe has only recently opened its gates, but Universal Orlando Resort is already looking toward the future. While guests continue to explore the park’s themed lands and headline attractions, construction activity around the perimeter has quietly sparked a new conversation among fans. Something bigger appears to be coming next.

The interesting part is that Universal hasn’t officially announced what those expansions will include. Instead, clues are emerging through construction permits, backstage preparations, and the company’s long-standing pattern of expanding its parks in phases. That uncertainty has fueled endless speculation about which franchises could eventually grow inside Epic Universe.

And right now, one thing feels clear: the next wave of additions could dramatically change the park’s lineup.

Epic Universe Expansion Construction Is Already Underway

Even before Epic Universe opened, Universal built the park with expansion in mind. Large parcels of land around the existing park footprint were deliberately left undeveloped, creating space for future attractions, rides, and even entirely new lands.

Over the past year, fans tracking aerial photos and construction permits have noticed movement in several of those reserved areas. Grading work, infrastructure installation, and backstage road adjustments suggest that Universal is preparing at least some of these expansion plots for future development.

Universal Orlando has followed this approach before. Islands of Adventure, for example, expanded several times after opening, adding major attractions and even entire lands years later. The Wizarding World of Harry Potter dramatically transformed that park in 2010, and similar additions continued in later years.

Epic Universe appears positioned to follow the same playbook. The park’s current lineup is impressive, but Universal clearly built it to evolve.

Could the Wizarding World Expand Again?

One of the most obvious possibilities involves The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Epic Universe already features a version of the magical universe centered around the Ministry of Magic era, offering a different setting from the Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade areas found elsewhere in Universal Orlando. But the Wizarding World brand has consistently proven to be one of the company’s most powerful draws.

That’s why many fans believe Universal could eventually expand the land to include additional attractions tied to other parts of the wizarding timeline.

One idea frequently discussed among theme park watchers is a ride inspired by the Fantastic Beasts era. While those films exist somewhat separately from the core Harry Potter story, they explore the Wizarding World in new locations and time periods.

A Fantastic Beasts attraction could easily fit into the broader magical universe already present at Epic Universe. It would also allow Universal to add new creatures, environments, and storytelling possibilities without repeating attractions already found in other Wizarding World lands.

For a franchise that has consistently delivered massive crowds, expanding the Wizarding World remains a logical next step.

A “Classic Universal” Land Could Celebrate the Studio’s Legacy

Another intriguing concept that fans have discussed involves a land dedicated to classic Universal franchises.

Epic Universe already features several modern intellectual properties, but Universal has decades of cinematic history that could translate beautifully into theme park attractions. A land celebrating those legacy films could offer something entirely different from the park’s existing lineup.

Imagine a space where visitors step into the worlds of iconic films like Back to the Future, Jaws, or even King Kong. These movies helped define Universal’s identity long before the current generation of theme park attractions.

A Back to the Future attraction alone would generate massive excitement among longtime fans. The original ride at Universal Studios Florida remains one of the most beloved attractions the park has ever had, even though it closed years ago.

Pair that nostalgia with other classic franchises, and Universal could create a land that celebrates the studio’s film history while introducing those stories to a new generation.

Video Game Worlds Could Grow Even Further

Epic Universe already includes a major video game presence through SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, but that could be just the beginning.

Video game properties are becoming increasingly popular inside theme parks, and Universal appears eager to lean into that trend. Expanding the gaming side of Epic Universe could open the door for several recognizable franchises.

One possibility fans often discuss is an expansion of Sonic the Hedgehog. Sonic remains one of the most recognizable characters in gaming history, and recent films have helped bring the character back into the mainstream spotlight.

Another rumored idea involves The Legend of Zelda. While Nintendo has remained careful about how its properties appear in theme parks, Zelda offers an enormous storytelling universe filled with castles, forests, dungeons, and magical creatures.

Both Sonic and Zelda would bring entirely new styles of attractions to Epic Universe. They could also help Universal expand its appeal to younger guests and gamers who grew up with these franchises.

Another SUPER NINTENDO WORLD Dark Ride

Even without adding entirely new gaming franchises, Universal could expand the existing SUPER NINTENDO WORLD land.

The land already features interactive elements and a major Mario Kart attraction, but additional rides could significantly deepen the experience. A new dark ride would allow Universal to tell more stories within the Nintendo universe while increasing ride capacity inside one of the park’s most popular areas.

Dark rides also work particularly well for video game worlds because they can replicate the feeling of moving through different levels, environments, and boss battles.

Universal has already demonstrated that approach with Mario Kart. Expanding the concept to include other Nintendo characters or adventures would feel like a natural progression for the land.

Dark Universe Could Add the Creature From the Black Lagoon

Dark Universe celebrates Universal’s classic monster films, and it already offers one of the park’s most atmospheric areas. But the monster lineup is extensive, and one creature feels noticeably absent.

The Creature from the Black Lagoon remains one of Universal’s most iconic monsters. Despite that legacy, the character hasn’t received a major theme park attraction in decades.

A dark ride centered around the Creatur easily fit into the eerie environment of Dark Universe. Guests might journey through murky lagoons, abandoned laboratories, and swampy environments while encountering the legendary monster.

Not only would this concept strengthen the land’s monster roster, but it would also allow Universal to bring one of its most famous characters back into the spotlight.

The Less Exciting Possibility: Dining and Shopping

Of course, not every expansion plot necessarily leads to a major ride or themed land.

Theme parks also require additional restaurants, retail locations, and guest services as attendance grows. In some cases, expansion space ends up housing new dining venues or shopping experiences rather than attractions.

While that possibility may feel less thrilling than a brand-new ride, it still plays an important role in park operations. More restaurants help distribute crowds and reduce wait times for meals, while retail locations create new opportunities for themed merchandise.

Even so, many fans hope the majority of Epic Universe’s expansion areas eventually become home to new attractions rather than just additional shops.

The Future of Epic Universe Is Just Beginning

Epic Universe may be the newest theme park in Orlando, but it was never meant to stay frozen in its opening-day form.

Universal clearly designed the park with growth in mind. The surrounding land, early construction activity, and the company’s history of expansion all suggest that Epic Universe will continue evolving for years to come.

Exactly which franchises end up filling those expansion plots remains the big mystery.

But whether it’s wizarding creatures, classic Universal films, video game worlds, or legendary monsters, the next major additions to Epic Universe could reshape the park all over again.