Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets Makes Early Debut at Hollywood Studios

The first signs of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets have officially arrived at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, less than one day after the original Aerosmith version of the attraction permanently closed. The news comes even as Walt Disney World Resort says the rethemed ride won’t open until later this year.

Muppets Move Lands at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Walt Disney World Resort shared the news of the Muppets Mayhem-inspired retheme of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in late 2024, softening the blow of the permanent closure of Muppet*Vision 3D. The entire Muppets Courtyard area of the park, formerly known as Disney-MGM Studios, shut down last summer to make way for a Monsters, Inc. (2001) land and a long-rumored “door coaster.”

Before closing Muppet*Vision 3D, Walt Disney World Resort promised to preserve the film, which was one of Jim Henson’s final projects, for fans to enjoy. In recent weeks, the company revealed that the attraction experience was filmed specifically for at-home VR headsets.

The Muppets Arrive at Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster

Now, months after the Muppets left their former home on the other side of the park, they’re back at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. After Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith closed permanently on Sunday, March 1, Walt Disney World Resort got to work bringing Jim Henson’s iconic characters to their new stomping grounds.

While the digital map of Disney’s Hollywood Studios on the My Disney Experience app already boasts a sign reading “Future Home of Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets,” Disney Park guests can also already find the first physical traces of the rethemed attraction. Two pressed-penny machines offering eight designs featuring the ride’s new logo and Muppets characters are now available in the courtyard near the shuttered roller coaster.

X (formerly known as Twitter) user @ErikAndAmerica shared this photo of one of the machines, which sits on the side of a face-painting stand.

Two new Muppets pressed penny machines have been placed on both ends of the face painting stand

Two new Muppets pressed penny machines have been placed on both ends of the face painting stand pic.twitter.com/VzNeU04s82 — Erik and America (@ErikandAmerica) March 2, 2026

Although Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster is closed, the courtyard remains open to allow guests to walk over to the Sunset Showcase theater for Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After. The show performs multiple times daily.

The same X user later shared photos of the available Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets pressed penny designs. They feature the ride’s updated logo and “Under Construction 2026” on caution tape with one of eight characters: Fozzie Bear, Bean Bunny, Sweetums, the Swedish Chef, Gonzo, Sam Eagle, Beaker, and Dr. Bunsen Honeydew.

Of course

Of course pic.twitter.com/6wh6OjYfOP — Erik and America (@ErikandAmerica) March 2, 2026

These pressed-penny machines appear to be the same ones that were once available in the now-closed “Rock This Way” gift shop attached to Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith. It costs $1 per penny (the machine provides a copper disc). Cash or credit card payment is accepted, but guests paying by credit card can only pay $4 for all four designs available at their selected machine.

Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t made a public statement about the new pressed-penny machines. However, these designs will likely only remain available until Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets opens sometime in the summer of 2026.

Have you noticed any other new Muppets offerings at Disney’s Hollywood Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!