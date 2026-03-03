EPCOT Unveils ‘Hoppers’ Attraction Three Days Before Pixar Film Hits Theaters

Three days before Hoppers (2026) hits theaters, Walt Disney World Resort has unveiled an experience inspired by the Pixar film at EPCOT. Here’s what Central Florida Disney Park guests need to know.

Hoppers (2026)

Pixar’s latest animated movie, Hoppers, premieres in theaters around the United States on Friday, March 6, 2026. The film follows young Beaverton resident Mabel Tanaka (Piper Curda), an animal and nature lover, as she uses advanced technology to immerse herself in the world of wildlife like no one ever has before. Directed by Daniel Chong, it also stars Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, and Kathy Najimy. Watch the official trailer below:

So far, critics are loving the latest addition to the Pixar universe. Days before its theatrical release, Hoppers already has an average critic score of 97% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Now, Walt Disney World Resort guests can get a first look at the upcoming film at EPCOT.

New Experience at EPCOT

This week, Walt Disney World Resort installed the Hoppers Wildlife Crossing Garden in the World Nature neighborhood at EPCOT. The attraction is part of the annual EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 4.

Unlike other EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival displays, the Hoppers Wildlife Crossing Garden features flat standees of several of the film’s characters instead of topiaries crafted by the horticulture team. Fantasy Land News shared these photos of the freshly landscaped area on Facebook:

Check out the new Disney Pixar Hoppers Garden at Epcot!

https://www.fantasylandnews.com/…/new-disney-%e2%97%8f…/

The limited-time display features several characters from the upcoming Pixar film, including Mabel in robot beaver form, beavers King George and Loaf, the Amphibian King, Ellen the bear, a rabbit, a mother duck and her ducklings, a deer, and a crane. Some of the animal standees sit in a patch of flowers intended to look like a pond.

Walt Disney World Resort promises that the Hoppers Wildlife Crossing Garden will help guests “learn how animals safely roam.” However, educational signs have not yet been installed in the area.

This experience will only remain at EPCOT through the end of the International Flower & Garden Festival on June 1, 2026. See it while you can!

What do you think of the trailers for Hoppers? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!