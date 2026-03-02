Disney Confirms New Look for Mickey and Minnie Mouse

Mickey and Minnie Mouse are getting a makeover, Disney confirmed on Monday. But only select Walt Disney World Resort guests will be lucky enough to meet the 97-year-old brand icon in their new looks. Here’s how to be one of them.

New Looks For Mickey and Minnie Mouse

On March 2, Disney Vacation Club shared this photo of Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their springy sailor-inspired outfits at EPCOT. The Disney characters are only available to meet in these looks at the Disney Vacation Club (DVC) ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge, which is located in the park’s Imagination! Pavilion.

⚓✨ @mickeymouse & @minniemouse are on trend and dreaming of being on deck as they sport fashionable new fits during special Membership Magic Beyond hours at #DisneyVacationClub ImaginAtrium – A Member Lounge at #EPCOT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney Vacation Club® (@disneyvacationclub)

Disney Vacation Club members must have purchased a Membership Magic Beyond package to access this character experience in the ImaginAtrium Lounge. The encounter occurs only during Membership Magic Beyond hours, which are currently 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily (subject to change).

How to Access This Exclusive Experience

When visiting the ImaignAtrium Lounge at EPCOT, enrolled DVC guests can bring up to four additional guests or the number of people on their Disney Resort hotel reservation (whichever is greater). Reservations are not required, but capacity limits apply.

Membership Magic Beyond is an additional $99 benefits package available annually to Disney Vacation Club members. It’s available for purchase now, with benefits extending through December 31, 2026.

DVC members do not need a Membership Magic Beyond package to access the ImaginAtrium Lounge during regular operating hours. However, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will only appear in these special outfits during the exclusive Membership Magic Beyond hours.

What is Disney Vacation Club?

Put simply, Disney Vacation Club is The Walt Disney Company‘s version of a timeshare. Guests can buy into their chosen “home” Disney Resort hotel for an upfront cost and pay annual dues that offer them access to a certain number of “points.”

Those points can be used at any DVC-eligible Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort hotel, or even for other experiences like Adventures by Disney, Disney’s Vero Beach Resort, Disney’s Hilton Head Island Resort, and Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii.

For more information about DVC, consider booking a free tour and consultation during your next Walt Disney World Resort vacation. Information desks are available at every Disney Resort hotel, throughout the Disney parks, and Disney Springs.

What do you think about this new look for Mickey and Minnie Mouse? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!