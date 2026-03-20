$20 for Ice Cream? Disney World’s Latest Treat Fee Out Prices Guests

Disney Springs has always operated in a specific economic category. As an open-air shopping and dining district that does not require a park ticket to enter, it functions simultaneously as a destination for Walt Disney World resort guests and as a standalone evening option for Central Florida locals and day visitors.

The result is a dining marketplace that spans an enormous range of price points, from quick-service counter meals to signature fine dining at The Boathouse. Guests navigate it with the understanding that Disney Springs is not a budget destination, but that the experience and theming justify a premium that you would not necessarily pay for the same food somewhere else in Orlando.

That implicit agreement is being tested in a specific and visible way this month, because a new pop-up has taken over the former Sprinkles cupcakes location in Town Center and is charging prices that have generated genuine conversation among Disney fans and food-focused theme park communities.

CrazyShake by Black Tap opened at Disney Springs on March 2, 2026, offering the over-the-top, heavily topped milkshake concept that Black Tap has built its reputation on in New York and Las Vegas. The shakes are visually striking, loaded with candy, cookies, and Rice Krispie treats, and designed to generate social media attention as much as they are designed to taste good.

They also start at $17.50 and top out at $24.00. And for a large segment of Disney Springs visitors, that number is landing somewhere between “steep” and “genuinely hard to justify” for a milkshake.

What CrazyShake Is and What It Costs

Black Tap is a New York-based restaurant brand that became famous for its CrazyShake concept — milkshakes built to maximum visual impact, with frosted rims, stacked toppings, and presentations that photograph well and generate social media sharing organically.

The Disney Springs location is a limited-time pop-up planned for 90 days, with no official end date confirmed. It took over the former Sprinkles cupcake location in Town Center, a high-visibility corner of Disney Springs that sees consistent foot traffic.

The full menu is divided into two tiers. Classic Shakes — chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, Nutella, peanut butter, cookie, Fruity Pebbles, and Oreo cookies and cream — are $12 each. That is the entry point, and at $12 for a milkshake at a Disney-adjacent destination, it sits at the expensive end of normal without being shocking.

The CrazyShakes are $17.50 each and represent the full Black Tap experience. The Bam Bam Shake is a Fruity Pebbles shake with a vanilla frosted rim, topped with a Fruity Pebbles Rice Krispie treat, strawberry Pop-Tarts, Laffy Taffy, whipped cream, and a cherry.

The Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme is an Oreo shake topped with a cookies and cream sandwich, crumbled Oreo, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle. The Cookie Shake offers a vanilla cookie base topped with a cookiewich, crumbled cookies, chocolate chips, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle. The Brooklyn Blackout is a chocolate shake with a chocolate frosted rim, topped with a chocolate brownie, whipped cream, and chocolate drizzle.

At the top of the menu sits the Special Edition Mickey Shake at $24. It is a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim and Mickey Mouse sprinkles, topped with a homemade Mickey Mouse-shaped crisped treat, white and red rock candy, whipped cream, red sprinkles, and a cherry.

The Pricing in Context

Twenty-four dollars for a milkshake is the kind of number that generates an immediate reaction. The relevant context is that Black Tap’s New York locations charge comparable prices for their CrazyShakes — these are not prices Disney invented. The brand’s premium positioning is part of what Black Tap is, and the Disney Springs location reflects that pricing structure rather than marking up for the Disney audience specifically.

That said, the context of where these shakes exist matters. Disney Springs in 2026 is a destination that guests are already navigating with tighter budgets than in previous years. Walt Disney World’s one-day peak ticket has crossed the $200 threshold for the first time in the park’s history, reaching $209 at Magic Kingdom during high-demand periods.

Lightning Lane Multi Pass climbed to $45 per person per day at Magic Kingdom during the Presidents’ Day surge. A single-day visit to the park for a family of four, with parking, tickets, and line-access tools, can approach $300 per person before a single meal is purchased inside the gates.

By the time that family reaches Disney Springs in the evening for a post-park dessert, the cumulative spending of the day is already significant. A $24 milkshake — or even a $17.50 one — is another line item on a ledger that has been accumulating since before the sun came up.

For some families, the CrazyShake is a one-time splurge that fits comfortably into a Disney vacation budget treated as an experience rather than a food purchase. For others, it is the item they look at, weigh against everything else they spent that day, and walk past. Both responses are entirely reasonable, and the conversation happening online about the pricing reflects both camps.

What This Means for a Disney Springs Visit

CrazyShake by Black Tap is a 90-day pop-up, which means it is operating through roughly the first of June 2026. If the visual appeal of a $17.50 Fruity Pebbles shake topped with Pop-Tarts and Laffy Taffy is genuinely calling to you, the window is specific and finite.

These are the kinds of limited-time experiences that Disney fan communities tend to chase specifically because they will not be available indefinitely, and the Mickey Shake at $24 is the kind of Disney-branded food moment that generates content and conversation well beyond what the item itself might justify.

If the price point is a concern, the $12 Classic Shakes represent a more digestible option that still delivers the Black Tap experience at a price comparable to what you would pay at a premium dessert shop anywhere in the country. The Fruity Pebbles and Oreo cookies and cream are both available in the Classic tier.

The CrazyShake pop-up at Disney Springs is worth knowing about before you go, both because it might be exactly what you are looking for as a dessert experience and because it is one more data point in the honest accounting of what a Disney Springs evening currently costs.

Plan ahead, set a realistic food budget for your Disney Springs visit, and decide before you arrive whether the CrazyShake is on the list — because standing in front of a $24 milkshake after a full day at the parks is not the best moment to make that call.