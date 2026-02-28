REPORT: Total ‘Hawkeye’ Rewrite Confirmed for the Marvel Cinematic Universe

While the majority of his fellow Avengers (with the technical exception of Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk) received their own films, Hawkeye received his standalone project in the form of a Disney+ series. The show premiered in 2021 and followed Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) grappling with his Ronin past while mentoring Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), ultimately passing the torch to a new generation (aka the Young Avengers).

In recent years, there have been mixed reports about whether the series will remain a standalone project or receive another outing. In January, industry insider @JamesMackwl claimed that Marvel is working on a second season of Hawkeye with Kate Bishop as the lead. The season would reportedly serve as a “definitive send-off” for Clint Barton and Renner in the MCU.

Renner himself previously alleged that Disney offered him a low salary to return as Hawkeye. During an interview with High Performance, Renner – who underwent a life-changing accident in January 2023 after he was crushed by a snowplow weighing 14,330 pounds – claimed that he was offered “half” of the salary he received for the first season of Hawkeye. “I’m like, ‘Well, it’s going to take me twice the amount of work for half the amount of money, and eight months of my time, essentially, to do it for half the amount,’” he revealed.

Disney’s Rough Ride With Hawkeye, Revealed

While the jury’s still out on whether Hawkeye will return, a recent report has suggested that its first outing didn’t exactly go as planned – potentially impacting the way Disney views its potential renewal.