Update: All Guests Forced To Evacuate Disney Monorail Area After Fire

A normal morning at Walt Disney World turned into an unexpected emergency when Monorail Silver experienced a sudden malfunction near Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. What started as an ordinary early-morning run quickly escalated into a full shutdown of the monorail system, an evacuation effort, and a swift response from firefighters and Disney’s emergency teams.

Reports and eyewitness accounts noted that dark smoke began rising between two of the train’s cabins shortly before 9:30 a.m. The smoke carried a sharp electrical-burning smell, signaling that something inside the monorail’s systems had overheated. Fire crews arrived almost immediately, extinguished the issue, and began assisting guests off the train.

Smoke, Fire, and a Sudden Stop

Guests nearby described seeing black smoke rising from the joint between two monorail cars. The train came to a full stop on the beam, prompting Disney to halt the entire monorail system. According to incident descriptions, the fire appeared to be electrical in nature. Though it was handled quickly, the visual of smoke and the stalled train understandably caught everyone’s attention.

The smoke was visible, smelled like burning insulation, and was addressed within minutes by first responders.

Firefighters Lead a Careful Evacuation

Evacuating a monorail is a slow and methodical process. Because the trains sit high above the ground, firefighters used specialized equipment and evacuated guests in small groups. Video and firsthand reports from Monorail show emergency teams removing people “a few at a time” after the train had been stopped for roughly half an hour.

This pacing is normal—emergency evacuation from a monorail beam requires precision, secure footing, and deliberate steps to make sure guests remain safe. Fortunately, early reports indicated no injuries and a smooth guest removal.

Monorail System Closed Resort-Wide

Once Monorail Silver was secured, Disney temporarily closed both the Resort Line and the Express Line. This immediately reshaped transportation throughout the morning, causing boat, bus, and ferry lines to swell as guests shifted to other available routes.

The walking path between the Grand Floridian and Magic Kingdom was also shut down while emergency vehicles remained on-site and the monorail beam was inspected. Guests reported long waits at alternative transportation points as Disney recalibrated the flow of morning crowds.

What We Know So Far

Here are the confirmed details drawn from the incident information:

The issue originated between two cabins of Monorail Silver.

Smoke was caused by what appeared to be an electrical malfunction.

Firefighters extinguished the issue quickly.

Guests were evacuated from the train in small groups.

No injuries were reported.

The monorail system was fully shut down during the response.

Transportation delays occurred across Magic Kingdom-area routes.

Looking Ahead

Disney has not yet released an official statement, but monorail service will remain paused until the train, track, and electrical components receive full inspection. Incidents like this are rare, but they serve as a reminder of how important and complex the monorail network is.

For now, guests visiting Magic Kingdom or EPCOT should plan to use ferries, buses, and boats until operations resume. Disney typically restores transportation quickly after unexpected events, but safety remains the top priority.