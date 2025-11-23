The Theme Park Industry Is Genuinely Concerned About Its Attendance Issues, but Don’t Expect Them To Lower Prices Anytime Soon

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expo wrapped up on Friday at the Orlando Convention Center. The main attraction of this year’s event was the reveal of ride vehicles for several upcoming attractions.

Credit: Dollywood

The big reveal came when Dollywood introduced the ride vehicle for its new Nightflight Expedition. It is the first of its kind hybrid coaster and white water rafting vehicle. The new ride is set to debut at Dollywood in 2026.

While Dollywood stole the show, Six Flags, Universal Studios, and LegoLand all debuted new ride vehicles at this year’s expo. However, the big story coming out of this year’s IAAPA Expo wasn’t the new ride vehicles; it was park attendance.

Credit: Universal

As Fox Business moved around the expo, most vendors were concerned that some regional parks would delay or permanently hold off on new attractions due to a decline in attendance.

According to new information from the Saint Louis Federal Reserve, theme park attendance was down 1.8 percent nationwide during the first six months of this year compared to 2024. That decline has resulted in billions of dollars in losses for theme park operators nationwide.

Credit: Disney

Disney is not immune to this decline. During its earnings call last week, Disney announced that its theme park division hit record revenue, but attendance was down one percent at its domestic parks.

The TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index revealed that Universal Studios Florida saw a 2.6 percent decline in attendance, while Universal’s Islands of Adventure saw a 5.5 percent decline in attendance. However, those numbers were before the opening of Epic Universe.

Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

According to Bloomberg’s numbers, attendance at United Parks and Resorts, which owns SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, and Sesame Place, declined 9.6 percent during the first months of the summer season, and Six Flags Entertainment, which runs parks across the country, declined 17 percent.

In response to this decline, the IAAPA Expo featured more inflatable rides that people could purchase for their backyards. For about the cost of spending one day at a theme park, you could make a purchase for your yard that will entertain your children for years to come.

Credit: Disney

So, what caused this decline in attendance? Simple: cost. Consumers are cutting back as the prices of everyday items rise.

While destination parks like Disney and Universal are expected to continue attracting high-income earners, regional theme parks are anticipated to see a decline in 2026 as more consumers cut back on their spending.

Have you had to cut back on your theme park spending because of the cost? Let us know in the comments.