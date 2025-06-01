The Six Flags Purge: Reports Say Regional Theme Parks Facing Sweeping Staff Cuts

Last summer, shortly after the Six Flags/Cedar Fair merger, guests started noticing some differences in their theme park experiences. It started out with small things like Six Flags instituting a strict policy about what influencers could and could not show in the theme parks.

However, staffing in some parks was one of the most glaring changes. Some guests took to social to complain about attractions, restaurants, and areas of the parks being closed on summer days due to staffing issues, especially at some of the smaller theme parks.

According to local newspapers and social media, staffing issues at your local Six Flags theme park will worsen. According to multiple reports nationwide, Six Flags is cutting an “undisclosed” number of staff members at its theme parks nationwide.

While it was already reported that Six Flags was cutting its 27 theme park presidents, these cuts appear to go deeper and could disrupt some of the parks’ day-to-day operations.

According to KTLA, Six Flags is cutting 135 staff members at its four California theme parks. Other reports confirm cuts at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kings Islands and Cedar Point in Ohio, Kansas City Worlds of Fun, and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

A spokesperson for Six Flags told the Kansas City Star:

This decision was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of our evolving business needs. This does include Worlds of Fun; however, the number of associates is considered confidential. We are committed to supporting our associates through this transition. All eligible associates will be presented with either an opportunity to continue in a part-time role or will be provided with a separation package and other benefits. We expect to complete the majority of the restructuring before the end of June.

On May’s earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman told investors he planned to cut 10 percent of Six Flags’ staff by the end of the year. He expected those cuts would save the company $120 million annually.

These cuts come after the announcement that Six Flags would close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Maryland at the end of the 2025 season. Zimmerman said the company would sell the land for redevelopment. Those parks have 70 full-time employees.

Zimmerman also announced that the company would undergo a “corporate restructuring” to save Six Flags an additional $60 million.

Angry former employees took to social media to express their frustration with the cuts. One wrote:

Hummm. Ya know I never really felt valued working under six flags… like I always felt like a number to fill a position and today proved that. Could be the most passionate and caring person but ya know rich people need to get richer.

It is still unclear exactly how much impact these cuts will have on day-to-day operations at the park and how much guests will feel the impact of these cuts.

What do you think of the cuts coming to Six Flags? Let us know in the comments.