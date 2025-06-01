Home » Theme Parks

The Six Flags Purge: Reports Say Regional Theme Parks Facing Sweeping Staff Cuts

in Six Flags, Theme Parks

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
A large sign with colorful flags and bold white text reading "Six Flags World Headquarters" stands amid manicured landscaping with red flowers and green bushes, signifying the new policies on guest access. A building and a parked vehicle are visible in the background.

Credit: Six Flags

Last summer, shortly after the Six Flags/Cedar Fair merger, guests started noticing some differences in their theme park experiences. It started out with small things like Six Flags instituting a strict policy about what influencers could and could not show in the theme parks.

A ride vehicle goes over the hill on Kingda Ka, the tallest roller coaster in the world, at Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey
Credit: Six Flags

However, staffing in some parks was one of the most glaring changes. Some guests took to social to complain about attractions, restaurants, and areas of the parks being closed on summer days due to staffing issues, especially at some of the smaller theme parks.

According to local newspapers and social media, staffing issues at your local Six Flags theme park will worsen. According to multiple reports nationwide, Six Flags is cutting an “undisclosed” number of staff members at its theme parks nationwide.

The X2 roller coaster with multiple rows of riders twists through the sky against a backdrop of clouds. The passengers show a mix of excitement and thrill, with their hands up or gripping the restraints. The coaster is red with black and silver accents at Six Flags Magic Mountain.
Credit: Six Flags Magic Mountain

While it was already reported that Six Flags was cutting its 27 theme park presidents, these cuts appear to go deeper and could disrupt some of the parks’ day-to-day operations.

According to KTLA, Six Flags is cutting 135 staff members at its four California theme parks. Other reports confirm cuts at Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina, Kings Islands and Cedar Point in Ohio, Kansas City Worlds of Fun, and Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey.

A line of cars waits at the entrance gates of Six Flags Kings Dominion amusement park. The sign above the gates displays park hours, indicating that the park closes at 8:00 PM today. The sky is clear, and trees are visible along the sides of the road.
Credit: JoshuaXx, Flickr

A spokesperson for Six Flags told the Kansas City Star: 

This decision was made after careful consideration and a thorough review of our evolving business needs. This does include Worlds of Fun; however, the number of associates is considered confidential. We are committed to supporting our associates through this transition.

All eligible associates will be presented with either an opportunity to continue in a part-time role or will be provided with a separation package and other benefits. We expect to complete the majority of the restructuring before the end of June.

A vibrant image showcasing roller coasters at sunset with the "Six Flags" and "Cedar Point" logos prominently displayed in the foreground, indicating a collaboration or combination of the two well-known amusement parks. A scenic sky and coaster silhouettes enhance the background.
Credit: Inside the Magic

On May’s earnings call, Chief Executive Officer Richard Zimmerman told investors he planned to cut 10 percent of Six Flags’ staff by the end of the year. He expected those cuts would save the company $120 million annually.

These cuts come after the announcement that Six Flags would close Six Flags America and Hurricane Harbor in Maryland at the end of the 2025 season. Zimmerman said the company would sell the land for redevelopment. Those parks have 70 full-time employees.

Entrance of Six Flags America featuring a large building with white pillars and a triangular pediment displaying the park's name. Ticket booths are visible below, with employees assisting eager visitors, surrounded by signs and people. The sky is partly cloudy.
Credit: Six Flags

Zimmerman also announced that the company would undergo a “corporate restructuring” to save Six Flags an additional $60 million.

Angry former employees took to social media to express their frustration with the cuts. One wrote:

Hummm. Ya know I never really felt valued working under six flags… like I always felt like a number to fill a position and today proved that. Could be the most passionate and caring person but ya know rich people need to get richer.

It is still unclear exactly how much impact these cuts will have on day-to-day operations at the park and how much guests will feel the impact of these cuts.

What do you think of the cuts coming to Six Flags? Let us know in the comments. 

in Six Flags, Theme Parks

Tagged:theme parktheme park news

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!