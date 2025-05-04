Busch Gardens Spent $40 Million on Upgrades, Fans Say It Isn’t Nearly Enough

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay recently announced a slew of new rides and attractions coming to the park as part of its $40 million investment in the theme park. The investment includes new animal encounters, updated culinary adventures, and the debut of Wild Oasis at Jungala, a rainforest-inspired area.

The Tampa theme park even teased the return of Kumba at some point this summer. The roller coast closed last November. Busch Gardens did not explain why the coaster was shut down, but some speculated that Hurricane Milton may have damaged the ride or caused a sinkhole.

There is optimism about Busch Gardens’ opening this year, given the return of the coaster and the addition of all new activities and attractions.

Busch Gardens Park President Jeff Davis said in a statement:

The additions and improvements will be made across our infrastructure, operations, staff recruiting, equipment, as well as adding to our aesthetics with more beautiful gardens and plant life. New animal arrivals are also in the plans, such as the reimagined meerkat habitat, set to open this summer to inspire awe and wonder for all who visit. This is an exciting time for the park, and these investments will make it better than ever before.

However, fans who have been to the park at the start of the 2025 season have not been impressed by what they’ve seen, and there is growing concern among the Busch Garden fanbase that $40 million might not be enough to fix what ails the park.

Issues at Busch Gardens

While fans are excited about Kumba’s return, it might take longer. One guest took to X (formerly Twitter) to show photos of the ride’s condition and found rust and vegetation growing on the tracks, making it unsafe for riders.

In the photos, one of the support beams appears to have rusted through, and a crack was starting to form. In another, part of the base support had begun to rust and broke off in one section. Guests also found cracks in the main track of the coaster.

🚨🎢🧵 – KUMBA DAMAGE Today @SaxOnTracks and I surveyed all publicly viewable areas of Kumba to see its condition after 5-6 months SBNO. Busch Gardens Tampa announced yesterday Kumba will reopen this summer, but I ask you this simple question: Does this look like a roller… pic.twitter.com/xz6yNZVT6E — Roller Coaster 𝕏cyclopedia (@RCXcyclopedia) April 23, 2025

It wasn’t just Kumba that was not well maintained. Guests took to social media to complain about other park areas that were in dire need of attention.

One guest wrote on X:

Here at Busch Gardens Tampa got a ride on Gwazita and Cobra’s Curse and I am concerned for the future of these coasters. They are not being maintained it is evident. Cobra’s Curse is way rougher than it was just a year ago and Iron Gwazi’s rails are rusting and in desperate need a paint job. Still runs great, but it won’t for long if this continues!

Here at Busch Gardens Tampa w/ @SaxOnTracks got a ride on Gwazita and Cobra’s Curse and I am concerned for the future of these coasters. They are not being maintained it is evident. Cobra’s Curse is way rougher than it was just a year ago and Iron Gwazi’s rails are rusting and… pic.twitter.com/6ymF6kgzbn — Roller Coaster 𝕏cyclopedia (@RCXcyclopedia) April 22, 2025

So, while Busch Gardens Tampa made a large investment in its park, guests are saying that more is needed.

