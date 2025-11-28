Christmas Tradition Updated at EPCOT, More Park History Erased

Guests who arrived for the grand opening of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays on Friday found that one of the Christmas festivities was slightly different from what they expected. Here’s what we know about the change, which affected the holiday version of the Figment meet-and-greet in the Imagination Pavilion at EPCOT.

In 2020, Walt Disney World Resort paid tribute to classic EPCOT fans with the debut of a holiday overlay to the Journey Into Imagination with Figment attraction. Little changed about the ride itself; however, the tiny purple dragon animatronics donned a light blue ugly Christmas sweater featuring a vintage EPCOT logo for the Imagination Pavilion.

This festive Easter egg has returned for every EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays since its debut, including for the 2025 event. Last year, Walt Disney World Resort even sold adult-sized versions of Figment’s quarter-zip sweater:

NEW Human-Sized Figment Holiday Sweater Available Now at EPCOT

This year, Walt Disney World Resort released a plush version of Figment in his vintage EPCOT-themed ugly Christmas sweater. According to this photo from X (formerly known as Twitter) user @kdodgers24, the toys are limited to two per guest:

Well these are going to go fast

Well these are going to go fast pic.twitter.com/zQIUuLm3zE — Kdodgers24 (@Kdodgers24) November 28, 2025

Unfortunately, there is one pretty important place at EPCOT where Figment isn’t wearing the right ugly Christmas sweater. Guests who queued for Figment’s meet-and-greet in the ImageWorks area of the Imagination Pavilion on Friday found that the walkaround version of the purple dragon is wearing a generic version of the blue quarter-zip, without the reference to classic EPCOT. See images from X user @MagicbandManiac:

Meet and Greet Figment got a new Sweater for Festival of the Holidays!!!!!!

Meet and Greet Figment got a new Sweater for Festival of the Holidays!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/5ZCKloBkVX — MagicbandManiac (@MagicbandManiac) November 28, 2025

Strangely, Figment’s sweater is exactly the same otherwise, with an identical white zipper, cadet collar, and light blue cuffs to contrast the dark blue background. The Fair Isle pattern is basically the same; it’s just missing the vintage Imagination Pavilion logo.

The sweater was clearly custom-made for Figment, with holes for his wings to stick out from the back, so it’s unclear why the costuming team decided not to add the Imagination Pavilion logo to the purple dragon’s new outfit. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t made any public statements about the decision.

Figment will greet guests in his blue ugly Christmas sweater as part of the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays, which takes place from November 28 to December 30, 2025. Check Walt Disney World Resort’s official My Disney Experience app for his updated meet-and-greet schedule on the day of your visit.

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays

There’s more to the EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays than Figment. The annual seasonal event is famous for yuletide-themed food and beverages, served at global marketplace booths throughout the World Showcase and other parts of the second Central Florida Disney park. Pick up a Holiday Cookie Stroll booklet at the park entry and earn stamps for trying select holiday baked goods to earn an extra treat!

Don’t miss entertainment offerings, including meet-and-greets with Santa Claus and Santa Goofy, the Holiday Storytellers throughout the EPCOT World Showcase Pavilions, and the iconic Candlelight Processional.

Each night, a guest celebrity narrator, a choir of Disney cast members, and a live orchestra bring the American Gardens Theatre to life with an unforgettable retelling of the traditional Christmas story. Three performances are offered most nights, but guests are advised to arrive early or purchase a dining package to secure a seat.

Have you ever met Figment at EPCOT? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments!