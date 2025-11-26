Sequels Canceled: Disney Animation To Return to Original Movies

Walt Disney Animation Studios has quietly confirmed that it is returning to its classic form and creating original movies for fans. The revelation comes amid what can only be described as a “sequel era” for the studio, which is already seeing overwhelmingly positive reviews and booming box office returns on its Thanksgiving release, Zootopia 2 (2025).

Are All Disney Movies Sequels Now?

It’s easy to understand why Disney and Pixar have focused on sequels and remakes over the last few years. The live-action Lilo & Stitch (2025), Moana 2 (2024), Inside Out 2 (2024), and Frozen 2 (2019) all smashed the box office and remain among the most-streamed on Disney+. While some original movies, like Encanto (2021), blew up, others, like Strange World (2022) and Wish (2023), flopped hard.

Of course, not every sequel, spinoff, or live-action remake was a success; ahem, looking at you, Lightyear (2022) and Snow White (2025). However, it’s clear that Disney has decided that adding to an already beloved franchise is a safer bet than investing in original stories.

Following the premiere of Zootopia 2, the company has several remakes or sequels on its release slate, including the live-action Moana (2026), Toy Story 5 (2026), and Frozen 3 (2027). The original Frozen (2013) cast has already signed on to a fourth film in the Disney Princess franchise, but a release date hasn’t been announced.

Despite the obvious box office success of most sequels, fans have increasingly grown tired of the recycled intellectual property (IP). They’re ready for Walt Disney Animation Studios to take risks again, potentially even ushering in a new Disney Renaissance era, similar to the one that created classics like The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), and The Lion King (1994). Finally, it seems like Disney has listened.

A New Era For Walt Disney Animation

The Walt Disney Company previously promised to revise the quantity-over-quality content plan created under CEO Bob Chapek, which had led to the near-constant release of new, poorly reviewed series on Disney+. Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Walt Disney Animation were all impacted by this change as multiple developing projects were scrapped, including an animated series based on The Princess and the Frog (2009).

Now, Walt Disney Animation Studios is changing things up. In an interview with The New York Times about his work writing and directing Zootopia 2, Jared Bush promised that an original animated story is coming to theaters in 2028.

“It’s not a human world,” said Bush, who wouldn’t share anything about the art style or plot of the film. “It’s a very different style than we usually do.”

Jared Bush confirms that Walt Disney Animation Studios will release an original film in 2028. “It’s not a human world. It’s a very different style than we usually do.” (Source: @nytimes)

Jared Bush confirms that Walt Disney Animation Studios will release an original film in 2028. “It’s not a human world. It’s a very different style than we usually do.” (Source: @nytimes) pic.twitter.com/XhHA4scsmG — Boardwalk Times (@BoardwalkTimes) November 26, 2025

In response to a question about whether Disney would try an anime-style film like Netflix’s smash-hit KPop Demon Hunters (2025), Bush added that he’s spent “a lot – a lot” of time thinking about “evolution” in art styles.

The article hinted that Walt Disney Animation Studios is attempting to return to a time when its original films were hit after hit:

“Original animated hits are crucial for Disney because they keep the company relevant with families and strengthen the company’s famed ‘flywheel.’ That term refers to the ways in which Disney monetizes its characters on an endless loop — from movies to consumer products to streaming services to theme parks.”

It asks, “Can Disney Animation Reclaim Its Magic?” Unfortunately, fans might have to wait until 2028 to find out.

What would you like to see in a new, original Walt Disney Animation Studios film? Share your ideas with Inside the Magic in the comments!