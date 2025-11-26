REPORT: Disney Worker Arrested After Filming up Woman’s Skirt at Park

A Disney worker was recently arrested after allegedly taking upskirt photos at another Disney theme park.

While Disney’s theme parks are designed around magic, they can’t totally escape some of the darker realities of real life. Over the years, we’ve seen guests arrested for everything from violent confrontations with cast members to failed attempts to smuggle drugs into the parks.

One of the latest incidents saw a guest arrested at Hong Kong Disneyland – although, in a shocking turn of events, the guest in question is actually a worker at another Disney park.

Authorities in Hong Kong have confirmed that a Tokyo Disneyland maintenance employee visiting the city has been granted bail pending trial, following allegations tied to an incident at Hong Kong Disneyland. The case quickly escalated after the man’s first court appearance this week.

The 36-year-old Japanese national, identified as Shibamata Satoshi by UTravel, appeared at West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts on November 24. He claimed to work as a mechanical repairman at Tokyo Disneyland and required a Japanese interpreter during the hearing.

Prosecutors allege that on November 22, 2025, outside Disney’s Storybook Theater at Hong Kong Disneyland, Shibamata used a panoramic camera to secretly photograph a woman’s private parts beneath her clothing. The charge states the act would not have been possible without deliberate positioning.

He has been charged with one count of unlawfully photographing or observing private parts, with prosecutors alleging the act was carried out dishonestly and without regard for whether the woman consented. The court did not require him to enter a plea at this stage.

Shibamata was granted bail set at HK$20,000 and faces strict conditions. He is prohibited from leaving Hong Kong, must report to the police twice weekly, and is required to remain at his reported local address.

The case has drawn public scrutiny due to the defendant’s employment at a globally recognized theme park. The matter has been adjourned until December 22, with prosecutors seeking additional legal guidance from Hong Kong’s Department of Justice.

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