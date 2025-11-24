Confirmed: Theme Park Version of Mickey Mouse Will Get a Makeover in 2026

New versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse are coming to Disneyland Paris Resort. The news came on Monday, alongside the announcement of the grand reopening date of the current Walt Disney Studios Park, now renamed Disney Adventure World.

Disney Adventure World

On November 24, Disneyland Paris Resort confirmed that Disney Adventure World would debut on March 29, 2026. Like Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, the refreshed theme park is transforming from a walk through the world of movie-making into an immersive collection of lands and areas inspired by existing, fan-favorite franchises.

It will include existing lands like World of Pixar and Marvel Avengers Campus, as well as a new Tangled (2010) ride, 15 new dining locations, the Disney Cascade of Lights nighttime spectacular, and the World of Frozen.

World of Frozen will premiere alongside Disney Adventure World in March 2026. The Frozen (2013) land will feature several attractions, including Frozen Ever After, Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs, and a meet-and-greet with Anna and Elsa.

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Get New Looks

It wouldn’t be a Disney park without Mickey and Minnie Mouse! The animated duo will return to Disney Adventure World alongside several other character meet-and-greets, including Mary Poppins, Rapunzel and Flynn from Tangled, and Miguel from Coco (2017).

On Monday, Disneyland Paris Resort shared concept art for the new versions of Mickey and Minnie Mouse, which will be coming to Disney Adventure World. The characters are wearing Victorian-inspired garb that will fit in perfectly around Adventure Bay, where they will “meet and play” with Disney Park guests.

📍Concept art for Mickey and Minnie’s costumes created for their new “meet and play” around Adventure Bay.

Mary Poppins, Rapunzel, Flynn and Miguel will also be amongst the other characters meeting Guests in that area.

📍Concept art for Mickey and Minnie’s costumes created for their new “meet and play” around Adventure Bay.

Mary Poppins, Rapunzel, Flynn and Miguel will also be amongst the other characters meeting Guests in that area. pic.twitter.com/xC78s3zSjU — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 24, 2025

As these illustrations are early concept art, they may differ from the characters’ actual appearance when Disney Adventure World opens on March 29, 2026.

More to Come

Disneyland Paris Resort has promised that more guest experiences are on their way to Disney Adventure World. An all-new land inspired by The Lion King (1994) is eventually slated to open at the park, including a log flume ride (like Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort).

A “flying carousel” inspired by Up (2009) is also in development. However, Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t announced grand-opening dates for either project.

Which part of Disney Adventure World are you most excited about? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!