Disney Leaks Plans for ‘Avatar’ Theme Park Expansion

On Monday, Disney accidentally leaked plans for a potential third Avatar (2009) theme park land. The reveal occurred during Disneyland Paris Resort’s media event announcing the debut of its reimagined second theme park, Disney Adventure World, and the all-new World of Frozen land, on March 29, 2026.

Disney Adventure World: Coming March 29, 2026

On November 24, Disneyland Paris Resort shared exclusive looks at the offerings inside Disney Adventure World (the reimagined Walt Disney Studios Park). With just a few months until the second European Disney park’s grand reopening, Disney Parks fans were treated to photos and videos of an advanced Olaf audio-animatronic, the new Raiponce Tangled Spin attraction, and the state-of-the-art nighttime spectacular, Disney Cascade of Lights.

Each night, the 360-degree Disney Cascade of Lights will bring the Adventure Bay area of Disney Adventure World to life. The nighttime spectacular will combine hundreds of drones, water projections, choreographed fountains, pyrotechnics, and a brand-new score for an awe-inspiring performance inspired by Mulan (1998), Hercules (1997), Moana (2016), Zootopia (2016), Up (2009), and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The show will feature new arrangements of Disney classics, as well as an original song titled “We Can Be Heroes.”

Disney Cascade of Lights Concept Art

This week, Disneyland Paris Resort shared concept art for Disney Cascade of Lights, including 3D renderings of the massive floating stage that will help bring the show to life. Each night, silent electric tugboats will piece together five elements of the stage, which include lights, water screens, pyrotechnic launches, and 379 drone launchpads. @DLPReport shared the digital images of the stage on X (formerly known as Twitter):

🎆 For “Cascade of Lights”, a floating stage made of 5 big elements with lights, water screens, pyrotechnics and 379 drone launchpads will be pieced together silently by electric tug boats each night. Here’s a look at 3D renderings:

🎆 For “Cascade of Lights”, a floating stage made of 5 big elements with lights, water screens, pyrotechnics and 379 drone launchpads will be pieced together silently by electric tug boats each night. Here’s a look at 3D renderings: pic.twitter.com/APOlRJhK5y — DLP Report (@DLPReport) November 24, 2025

Immediately, Disney Parks fans noticed something unusual about the first rendering. Each of the stage’s “arms” is labeled with a name referencing the theme park area it will point to, such as “FROZEN” for World of Frozen or “RACER” for RC Racers, a ride in the Toy Story Playland area.

One even says “LION,” referencing the promised land and log flume ride inspired by The Lion King (1994). (A grand opening date has not been announced for this part of Disney Adventure World, which is still under construction.)

Avatar at Disney Adventure World?

One of the “arms” reads “NAVI,” which is likely a reference to the Na’vi, the fictional people who inhabit Pandora in Avatar. This arm happens to point Northwest, where an underutilized plot of land is currently being used to test the Lion King log flume ride.

However, that land isn’t part of the promised footprint of the eventual Lion King land, which Disneyland Paris Resort revealed with an updated theme park map on Monday.

Disneyland Paris shared a new map of Disney Adventure World, opening on March 29, 2026! • World Premiere Plaza

• Adventure Way

• Adventure Bay

• Marvel Avengers Campus

• The Lion King-themed area

• World of Frozen

• Worlds of Pixar

Disneyland Paris shared a new map of Disney Adventure World, opening on March 29, 2026! • World Premiere Plaza

• Adventure Way

• Adventure Bay

• Marvel Avengers Campus

• The Lion King-themed area

• World of Frozen

• Worlds of Pixar pic.twitter.com/GzHuiDBOfG — Drew Smith (@DrewDisneyDude) November 24, 2025

Once The Lion King land opens, the ride testing area will no longer be needed. The 3D rendering of the Disney Cascade of Lights stage suggests that the unused plot of land could become an Avatar land similar to Pandora – The World of Avatar in Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort.

This wouldn’t be the only Avatar-inspired land in the works at Walt Disney Imagineering. Disneyland Resort has already confirmed plans to bring an all-new, exclusive Avatar experience to Disney California Adventure Park as part of the DisneylandForward expansion.

Disney hasn’t announced a grand opening date for this area, but has promised it will be different from the existing land at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park.

Considering the box office success of Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) and the upcoming premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash (2025), Disneyland Paris Resort may be considering a Pandora of its own. After all, the “NAVI” label on an official Disney rendering is about as official as a leak can get.

However, it’s important to note that Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t confirmed plans to bring Avatar to Disney Adventure World. It’s unclear whether the proposed land–if it’s in development at all–would feature repeat attractions and experiences from Walt Disney World Resort or the upcoming area in Disney California Adventure Park at Disneyland Resort.

Disney has employed this strategy before – developing multiple theme park lands based on the same intellectual property simultaneously. In fact, the soon-to-premiere World of Frozen is the latest example of this. The World of Frozen first debuted at Hong Kong Disneyland in 2023.

In 2024, the Frozen Kingdom opened as part of the Fantasy Springs expansion at Tokyo DisneySea. Both of these lands, as well as the upcoming World of Frozen at Disneyland Paris Resort, feature boat rides similar to the existing Frozen Ever After at EPCOT.

Should Disneyland Paris Resort build an Avatar land in Disney Adventure World? Inside the Magic would love to hear your thoughts in the comments!