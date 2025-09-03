Disney Company Moves Overseas for History-Breaking Expansion

Disney has moved overseas for its newest location.

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Another chapter in The Walt Disney Company’s storybook has been written, with a brand-new Disney Store opening in Mexico City.

The new store is located at the Liverpool Perisur shopping center in Mexico and will likely become one of its biggest draws as time goes on. This is the first Disney Store to open in Latin America, marking a big shift for Disney.

While their cultural grasp may have slipped over the last few decades, Disney Stores are still full of fun, allowing shoppers to take home a bit of Disney magic without traveling to the theme parks. Mexico City welcomed its new Disney Store on Friday, August 29, with a big event which saw over 8,000 customers pour in.

Amanda Dhalluin, Disney’s Vice President of Global Retail, shared in a post on LinkedIn her excitement for the store’s grand opening.

The store isn’t just four corners and some walls, as it features an interactive area based on Pixar’s Toy Story franchise, recreating Andy’s bedroom on an oversized scale similar to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Related: Disneyland Confirms Another Major Renovation After Game-Changing Announcement

Disney has been expanding its grasp on Latin America markets over the last few years, with perhaps the best example being 2024’s D23 event in Brazil. The conference was held for the first time at Brazil’s Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo.

Renato D’Angelo, General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Brazil, opened the convention.

Earlier this year, Disney made it very clear it still wants to expand its theme park grasp beyond Florida and California, announcing a new resort coming to Abu Dhabi. This store paves the way for even more Disney experiences to make their way into Latin America in the future.

While a Latin American Disney theme park is still far off, it seems more possible than ever, especially considering the company’s intentions to revitalize all of its domestic and international theme parks.

A variety of projects are happening inside both Disneyland and Walt Disney World, some of which will take several years to complete. Disney World recently shut down another section of DinoLand U.S.A. at its Animal Kingdom theme park. The rest of the area, including DINOSAUR, will close permanently in February 2026.

Guests can expect to see closures at Disneyland, too. Next year, Monsters Inc. Mike and Sully to the Rescue will shut down to make way for a new Avatar-themed land at Disney California Adventure.

Are you excited about the future of The Walt Disney Company?