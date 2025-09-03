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Disneyland Confirms Another Major Renovation After Game-Changing Announcement

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Posted on by Luke Dammann
Belle and the Beast (in human form) meet children at La Table de Lumiére in Disneyland Paris' Disneyland Hotel.

Credit: Disney

Some big changes are on the way for Disney’s most unique theme park resort.

A fairy tale castle with ornate spires and turrets stands behind decorative gates, hosting eager theme park goers. The scene unfolds under a bright blue sky with scattered clouds, creating a whimsical and magical atmosphere reminiscent of Disney World but at this Disney Park, Disneyland Paris.
Credit: Thomas Domachowski, Flickr

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The Disney theme parks are in the middle of one of their busiest refurbishment seasons ever, with a number of classic rides and attractions closed for lengthy renovations. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed at the Magic Kingdom in January and is not set to reopen until sometime next year. Magic Kingdom’s Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin ride is also not expected to reopen until 2026.

The original Disneyland Resort in California is also facing significant updates and changes, with big projects on the horizon.

Next year, Disneyland will begin work on its upcoming Avatar-themed expansion. Similar to Pandora – The World of Avatar, Disneyland’s Avatar area will feature immersive locations and attractions, transporting guests directly into the awe-inspiring world created by James Cameron.

However, there’s a lot happening across the pond, too, with Disney’s one and only European resort facing significant changes of its own.

A family of four—a woman, man, and two children—smile and talk together in a bright, modern hotel room with large bed, wood accents, and sunlight streaming through a window after a major refresh inspired by Disney magic.
Credit: Disney

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Disneyland Paris has announced a new refurbishment for one of its premier hotels, Disney Sequoia Lodge. The project will see the hotel’s interior get a refresh, starting in January. The rooms will be redone with a new “Tales of the Forest” theme.

Disney Sequoia Lodge is one of several hotels guests can book at Disneyland Paris. The hotel debuted alongside Disneyland Paris in April 1992 and has served as one of the resort’s premier destinations ever since.

A lively hotel lobby with people on green chairs, a child pointing out a large window, travelers with suitcases, and a reception desk in the background. Sunlight streams through a skylight, reminiscent of a major refresh at Disney resorts.
Credit: Disney

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The main lodge is located across Lake Disney near Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’s outdoor shopping and dining center. Disney Village is also receiving upgrades, including a slew of new locations and other improvements.

Earlier this week, Disneyland Paris also confirmed the opening timeline of its newest expansion, World of Frozen. This immersive, fully realized fairytale land has been in the works for quite some time. The new land marks a turning point for Disneyland Paris as a whole, as several locations around the resort are receiving upgrades and makeovers.

World of Frozen literally marks a new chapter for Disneyland Paris, as the resort’s Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed and rebranded to better fit the modern direction the theme park resort is taking. Soon, Walt Disney Studios will be known as Disney Adventure World, a name that seemingly gives Disneyland Paris a lot more room to play with when it comes to integrating IP into the park.

World of Frozen is set to debut at Disney Adventure World in Spring 2026.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris?

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Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

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