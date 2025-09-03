Disneyland Confirms Another Major Renovation After Game-Changing Announcement

Some big changes are on the way for Disney’s most unique theme park resort.

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The Disney theme parks are in the middle of one of their busiest refurbishment seasons ever, with a number of classic rides and attractions closed for lengthy renovations. Big Thunder Mountain Railroad closed at the Magic Kingdom in January and is not set to reopen until sometime next year. Magic Kingdom’s Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin ride is also not expected to reopen until 2026.

The original Disneyland Resort in California is also facing significant updates and changes, with big projects on the horizon.

Next year, Disneyland will begin work on its upcoming Avatar-themed expansion. Similar to Pandora – The World of Avatar, Disneyland’s Avatar area will feature immersive locations and attractions, transporting guests directly into the awe-inspiring world created by James Cameron.

However, there’s a lot happening across the pond, too, with Disney’s one and only European resort facing significant changes of its own.

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Disneyland Paris has announced a new refurbishment for one of its premier hotels, Disney Sequoia Lodge. The project will see the hotel’s interior get a refresh, starting in January. The rooms will be redone with a new “Tales of the Forest” theme.

Disney Sequoia Lodge is one of several hotels guests can book at Disneyland Paris. The hotel debuted alongside Disneyland Paris in April 1992 and has served as one of the resort’s premier destinations ever since.

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The main lodge is located across Lake Disney near Disney Village, Disneyland Paris’s outdoor shopping and dining center. Disney Village is also receiving upgrades, including a slew of new locations and other improvements.

Earlier this week, Disneyland Paris also confirmed the opening timeline of its newest expansion, World of Frozen. This immersive, fully realized fairytale land has been in the works for quite some time. The new land marks a turning point for Disneyland Paris as a whole, as several locations around the resort are receiving upgrades and makeovers.

World of Frozen literally marks a new chapter for Disneyland Paris, as the resort’s Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed and rebranded to better fit the modern direction the theme park resort is taking. Soon, Walt Disney Studios will be known as Disney Adventure World, a name that seemingly gives Disneyland Paris a lot more room to play with when it comes to integrating IP into the park.

World of Frozen is set to debut at Disney Adventure World in Spring 2026.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris?