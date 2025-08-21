New Tree of Life Attraction Will Debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in November

Walt Disney World Resort has finally announced the grand opening date and shared more details about a new attraction coming to the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The opening-day attraction, It’s Tough To Be A Bug!, closed permanently on March 17, 2025.

Walt Disney Imagineering first announced plans to replace It’s Tough To Be A Bug! with a Zootopia (2016) themed show at Destination D23 2023. Later, Disney revealed that the show would be called “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” and introduce a new song performed by Ginnifer Goodwin, the original voice of Judy Hopps. Official concept art suggests that the attraction will feature an advanced Clawhauser audio-animatronic, like the one in Zootopia: Hot Pursuit at Shanghai Disneyland.

Credit: Disney

Disney hasn’t shared much else about the attraction, which it promised would open in late 2025 to coincide with the premiere of Zootopia 2 (2025)… until now. On Thursday, August 21, Walt Disney World Resort announced that “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” will debut in the Tree of Life Theater at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park on November 7, 2025.

Judy and Nick, the Zoogether Day celebration at Disney’s Animal Kingdom starts November 7th! 🐰🦊

Judy and Nick, the Zoogether Day celebration at Disney’s Animal Kingdom starts November 7th! 🐰🦊 pic.twitter.com/crl1nLLvXh — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) August 21, 2025

Walt Disney World Resort also shared tons of new details about the nine-minute show, including several themed queue posters. The attraction will invite guests to join their favorite Zootopia characters for a “Zoogether Day” celebration presented in “CarrotVision 3D.” It will feature a new, non-stinkbug smell.

A brand-new wolf character, Heidi Howler, will host the show. It will be split into three acts, with a grand finale celebrating animals of all kinds and featuring a live performance of “Try Everything” by Gazelle (voiced by Shakira in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film).

Credit: Disney

In addition to the details about “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!”, Walt Disney World Resort also revealed that a Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps meet-and-greet will debut on Discovery Island near the Tree of Life. The characters will sign autographs and pose for photos with guests wearing new outfits inspired by Zootopia 2.

Do you agree with Walt Disney World Resort’s decision to replace It’s Tough To Be A Bug! with “Zootopia: Better Zoogether!”? Share your opinion with Inside the Magic in the comments!