Months After Stunning Losses, Rachel Zegler’s ‘Snow White’ Dropped By Disney

Disney has always prided itself on being the studio of dreams, but sometimes those dreams turn into costly nightmares.

That’s exactly what happened with Rachel Zegler’s Snow White (2025), a film that was supposed to be a triumphant reimagining of the company’s first full-length animated classic. Instead, it became one of Disney’s most expensive failures, leaving the studio with little choice but to quietly drop the project from its future plans and much more.

A Disaster at the Box Office

The live-action remake of Snow White entered theaters under a storm of controversy. From Rachel Zegler’s dismissive comments about the 1937 original, to her highly publicized political posts, the film was plagued with backlash months before audiences even saw it. When it finally released on March 21, 2025, it limped out of the gate with just $42 million domestically and stalled at around $194 million worldwide.

That number might sound decent, but the film’s production and marketing costs were reported to exceed $270 million. Factor in the revenue split with theaters, and Disney found itself staring at a massive hole in its finances—estimated at a $115 million loss. For a company that has relied heavily on nostalgia-driven remakes, this was more than a flop. It was a wake-up call.

The Rachel Zegler Effect

Much of the controversy centered around Rachel Zegler herself. Interviews where she referred to the original as “outdated” and “sexist” rubbed longtime Disney fans the wrong way. Instead of embracing the timeless fairytale, the production leaned into rewriting the princess as a modern figure uninterested in romance.

Fans accused Disney of erasing rather than evolving the beloved story. Zegler’s political statements added more fuel, and even her co-star Gal Gadot became entangled in the mess, facing backlash from the opposite side of the Israel-Palestine debate. The film became a lightning rod for division, rather than a celebration of Disney’s magic.

Disney Pulls the Plug

With losses mounting and fans openly mocking the movie on social media, Disney’s retreat was inevitable. Marketing was dialed back, international premieres were scaled down, and eventually the studio shifted its attention to Lilo & Stitch (2025), which proved that audiences would still turn out for a faithful, fun, and heartfelt remake.

By comparison, Lilo & Stitch soared to record-breaking numbers, a stinging reminder of just how far Snow White had fallen. For Disney, it became clear that the film had not only failed financially but had also damaged the company’s reputation for handling its most iconic intellectual properties.

When Art Outsells the Film

If there was any remaining doubt about the disaster, it came from an ironic twist. At a historic Disney animation art auction, concept paintings from the original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) sold for eye-popping sums. One Gustaf Tenggren painting of the Evil Queen disguised as the old hag with her poison apple went for $168,000, while another of the awakening scene fetched $102,000.

The auction as a whole raked in $5.2 million, setting records for animation art. The kicker? Those paintings, artifacts of a film nearly nine decades old, collectively brought in more value than Disney’s 2025 remake netted in profits when you factor in its catastrophic $115 million loss.

It was a brutal but telling reminder: the original Snow White is still treasured, while Disney’s attempt to modernize it fell flat on its face.

A Legacy Tarnished

Snow White (1937) wasn’t just Disney’s first animated feature—it was the film that built the studio into a global powerhouse. To see its live-action counterpart become a cautionary tale is more than just a business failure. It’s a cultural stumble that proves nostalgia alone can’t guarantee success.

Audiences want stories that respect the originals while still offering something meaningful. The auction’s success shows that fans will pay millions for a piece of the past, but they won’t spend the price of a movie ticket for a remake that insults what came before.

Zegler’s Snow White has left Disney with the chance to reassess how it handles its vault of classics. Meanwhile, the legacy of the 1937 film lives on—not in box office numbers, but in the value of art that continues to inspire wonder nearly 90 years later.

You can still watch the live-action Snow White on Disney+, but we wouldn’t expect to hear anything concerning the cast, movie, or the franchise moving forward.