Magic Kingdom Closing: Disney Park Bought Out on Select Nights in 2025

If you were hoping to snag tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World this fall, the window is closing fast. Three additional nights—September 9, September 19, and October 9—are now officially sold out, pushing the event closer to what most insiders believe will be another complete sellout season at Magic Kingdom.

This marks the latest wave of sellouts since tickets first went on sale earlier this summer, and while 2025 is pacing slightly behind last year’s rapid-fire sellout schedule, demand is still robust. With nearly every night in August already gone and October dates starting to vanish, fans are being reminded once again that the popularity of Disney’s signature Halloween offering shows no sign of slowing down.

A Seasonal Must-Do

For many Disney fans, Halloween season doesn’t begin until they’ve walked through the gates of Magic Kingdom after 7 p.m. on a party night. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party (MNSSHP) has grown from a niche offering in the 1990s into a fall juggernaut—one that transforms the park with exclusive shows, trick-or-treating, rare character meet-and-greets, and unique overlays on beloved attractions.

The limited-capacity event offers something the standard day ticket can’t: an atmosphere where lines are shorter, costumes are welcome, and the park takes on an entirely different personality. That formula has made it one of the most anticipated seasonal events on the Disney calendar.

The Dates That Are Gone

As of now, sold-out dates include:

August 15, 17, 19, 22, and 29

September 5, 9, 12, and 19

October 7, 9, 10, and 31

The most recent trio—September 9, September 19, and October 9—illustrates a pattern. September weekends are beginning to vanish first, while October dates historically evaporate as families and travelers zero in on prime vacation weeks. Halloween night itself sold out quickly, as expected, despite its $229 price tag, making it the single most expensive ticket of the season.

That leaves only a handful of August and September nights available at lower price points, with October steadily tightening.

Ticket Trends and Prices

Tickets for 2025 range from $119 on select August nights up to $229 on Halloween. Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members can shave $10 off tickets for August and September (through September 26), while Cast Members have access to select discounts.

Despite higher costs this year, demand remains high. Analysts note that Corus’ broader financial troubles in Canada (including shuttered Disney-branded TV channels) haven’t dampened the appetite for Disney’s in-park experiences. In fact, the scarcity of tickets is part of the draw—fans know that missing the purchase window can mean missing the event altogether.

What’s New for 2025

While the bones of the event remain familiar, each year brings a handful of tweaks designed to keep repeat visitors coming back. For 2025, changes include:

Villainous Treat Trails: Building on last year’s Maleficent and Evil Queen debut at Princess Fairytale Hall, Disney is expanding villain-driven treat trails across the park. Guests can expect more roaming villains, photo opportunities, and interactive encounters.

Character Shake-Ups: Minnie Mouse shifts to Town Square to join Mickey for the first time in years, while Pluto replaces her in Storybook Circus. Jack Skellington will also appear in an updated costume design, sure to be a hit with character hunters.

Boo-to-You Parade Updates: The Sanderson Sisters trio of Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle—introduced previously—are sticking around, alongside refreshed scarecrow dancers and a bolstered villain finale.

Attraction Access: The blockbuster TRON Lightcycle / Run and the recently opened Tiana’s Bayou Adventure are included in this year’s party lineup, ensuring guests can experience Disney’s newest headliners with shorter wait times.

None of these changes reinvent the event, but the formula clearly doesn’t need much tinkering. Disney’s recipe of nostalgia, exclusivity, and just the right amount of spooky continues to work year after year.

Entertainment Lineup

A big part of the draw remains the exclusive entertainment offerings:

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular: A fan-favorite stage show featuring the Sanderson Sisters with appearances by Disney villains.

Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular: A fireworks show hosted by a larger-than-life Jack Skellington puppet.

Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade: Running twice nightly, it combines classic Disney characters with eerie floats, grave-digging dancers, and a finale filled with villains.

Dance Parties and Live Music: From the Disney Junior Jam at Cosmic Ray’s to the Cadaver Dans barbershop quartet in Liberty Square, the event pulses with live energy in nearly every land.

Add in trick-or-treat trails stocked with candy, limited-edition merchandise, and seasonal snacks, and it’s easy to see why the party inspires fans to return year after year.

Why Sellouts Keep Coming

Even as prices climb, MNSSHP remains attractive for a few reasons. For families, it’s an all-in-one package: Halloween costumes, parades, candy, and rides in one night. For adults, it’s a chance to relive childhood memories while enjoying unique drinks and entertainment. For Disney itself, it’s a goldmine—extra revenue on top of regular daytime operations.

The limited-capacity nature of the event ensures manageable crowds, a major selling point for guests tired of long waits during the day. That exclusivity drives urgency; once people hear dates are disappearing, they rush to lock in their tickets.

Outlook for the Rest of 2025

If history is any guide, the rest of September and October will vanish in the weeks ahead. Even if sales are “slightly behind” 2024, industry watchers expect a complete sellout across all 2025 dates. For guests on the fence, the message is clear: waiting is a gamble, and one likely to end in disappointment.

For now, Magic Kingdom is gearing up for a full slate of spooky nights between mid-August and Halloween. The pumpkins are already being carved, the candy ordered, and the costumes pressed. For those lucky enough to have tickets, the countdown is on.

With three more nights gone and availability shrinking fast, Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party once again proves it’s more treat than trick for Disney—and a must-do for fans willing to pay the premium. Whether it’s your first visit or your tenth, this year’s party promises the same magic that has kept guests coming back for decades, even as the competition for tickets grows fiercer each season.