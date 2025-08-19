All Guests Blocked From Half of Disney Rides Today, Update Given

One Disney park has closed most of its attractions (again).

Like all vacations, things can – and do – go wrong when visiting Disney. Mickey Mouse may control the magic across attractions, restaurants, shows, and other experiences, but there’s only so much he can do regarding external obstacles that may upend even the best planned trips.

Sometimes, these obstacles are huge, such as a global pandemic (remember that?) or an impending hurricane. While Walt Disney World Resort has avoided Hurricane Erin – the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season – it has faced its fair share of tropical storms over the years, with both Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton impacting operations in 2024.

On a much smaller scale, Disney is often forced to tackle technical issues that can temporarily shutter attractions and shows. For example, last week, Disneyland was forced to abandon a performance of Fantasmic! midway through the show, after Maleficent seemingly got stuck on the lift up to the stage for its grand finale.

Likewise, attractions are often evacuated for technical hiccups. Back in July, Disney World guests got an unexpected view of Kilimanjaro Safaris after their safari truck stalled and they had to evacuate the Animal Kingdom staple. Similarly, parkgoers have had to disembark the likes of Guardians of the Galaxy – Cosmic Rewind, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Pirates of the Caribbean in the past.

Guests Blocked From All Outdoor Disney Rides

Today’s unexpected obstacles come in the form of guests being blocked from all outdoor attractions at one Disney park.

Thanks to a heavy rain warning and lightning at Hong Kong Disneyland, all parkgoers were blocked from the attractions that may be considered unsafe to operate in inclement weather.

【Weather Information】

Hong Kong Disneyland,

due to the issuance of a heavy rain warning and lightning accompanying the heavy rain,

some outdoor attractions and facilities are temporarily suspended.

That includes:

Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars

Dumbo the Flying Elephant

Jungle River Cruise

Orbitron

Rafts to Tarzan’s Treehouse

RC Racer

Slinky Dog Spin

Tarzan Treehouse

Toy Soldier Parachute Drop

Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs

While closing outdoor attractions only means the likes of Frozen Ever After and the Iron Man Experience are still in operation, it does also mean that guests are blocked from roughly half of the attractions at Hong Kong Disneyland.

Fortunately, while access to several outdoor attractions was restored by mid-afternoon, the evening ushers in more rainy weather in Hong Kong, which may bring more closures.

Yet Another Closure for Hong Kong Disneyland

This is far from the first time that Hong Kong Disneyland has had to close its outdoor attractions. Like Orlando, Hong Kong is prone to stormy, humid weather. It’s also prone to tropical storms and typhoons. Back in June, Typhoon Wutip led to heavy operational disruption at the park, while in 2023, it was forced to close for two days after being battered by Typhoon Saola.

First opened in 2005, Hong Kong Disneyland has undergone a massive makeover in recent years.

From replacing its replica of Sleeping Beauty Castle with Castle of Magical Dreams to the debut of World of Frozen in 2023 – not to mention the theme park’s upcoming new Spider-Man attraction, which will use a similar ride system to the Tower of Terror – Hong Kong Disneyland has invested plenty in its successful efforts to once again reach profitability.

This year marks its 20th anniversary, which Hong Kong Disneyland is celebrating with The Most Magical Party of All. While the park hasn’t brought back Paint the Night to mark the celebration as some guests had hoped, it has introduced its largest-ever parade, a brand-new castle stage show, and an enhanced version of its nighttime spectacular, Momentous: Party in the Night Sky.

Have you ever visited Hong Kong Disneyland?