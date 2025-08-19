Expensive Perk May Return After Disney Confirms Wealthier Guests Have Changed Resort

In a world of rapid inflation, where Disney theme park fans often save for years to experience their perfect trip, is Disney going all in on targeting its higher-spending consumer? New information has come to light that suggests yes.

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Disney’s Recent News Could Change Everything

At the start of August, The Walt Disney Company, led by Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, reported its fiscal Q3 results. The report included a $9 billion revenue for the Disney Experiences segment—the arm of the Mouse House that houses the theme parks, resorts, and cruises.

While the discourse on attendance at the parks, particularly at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida, has been a central topic in recent months, Disney said during its third-quarter earnings call that they aren’t worried. Why? Because spending is up.

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“Revenue for Disney’s experiences segment, which includes theme parks, resorts, and cruises as well as consumer products, increased 8% to $9.09 billion,” CNBC wrote. “Domestic theme parks revenue was up 10% to $6.4 billion, in particular as there was an increase in spending at theme parks and higher volumes in passenger cruise days and resort stays.”

Disney’s Chief Financial Officer, Hugh Johnston, said, “I know there’s a lot of concern about the consumer in the U.S. right now. We don’t see it. Our consumer is doing very, very well.”

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Disney openly stated that it was not worried about the U.S. parks because consumer spending is higher, but this begs the question: How long can that continue? While the jury may be out on how far the average Disney World guest will go to ensure a good vacation, Disney is seemingly pushing forward in encouraging its wealthiest visitors to come more often and spend more while they are here.

A recent development shows that Disney is testing the waters on bringing back a pricey offering for guests, and while it may seem like just another small addition, the changes are like pieces creating an altogether bigger picture.

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Disney’s Dining Plan Options: Then and Now

Last year, the Walt Disney World Resort officially recommenced offering its dining plans. After being obsolete for a while, 2024 marked the return of two different dining plan options, the Quick-Service Dining Plan and the Disney Dining Plan.

Per the official Walt Disney World Resort website, the plans offer guests the following per night of their stay:

Quick-Service Dining Plan : Two Quick-Service Meals; One non-alcoholic/alcoholic drink per meal; One selected snack or non-alcoholic drink; One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug

: Two Quick-Service Meals; One non-alcoholic/alcoholic drink per meal; One selected snack or non-alcoholic drink; One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug Disney Dining Plan: One Quick-Service Meal; One Table-Service Meal; One non-alcoholic/alcoholic drink per meal; One selected snack or non-alcoholic drink; One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug (per stay)

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Prior to the big dining plan return of 2024, Disney, in the era before the pandemic shutdown, offered four options for guests to pick from: the Quick-Service Plan, the Standard Dining Plan, the Disney Dining Plan Plus, and the Deluxe Dining Plan.

The latter was the costliest of the quartet and included three table service (appetizer, entree, and dessert or family-style/buffet meal) or quick service meals with beverages, two snacks, and one resort refillable mug, per guest, per night of stay (except the refillable mug, which can only be redeemed once per stay).

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While the return of the slimmed-down dining plan option was a welcome addition for guests vacationing at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2024 and beyond, some wondered about the possibility of the Deluxe Dining Plan returning.

Earlier this year, Disney’s helpful planning forum, planDisney, addressed queries regarding the return of the defunct Deluxe Dining Plan.

“While I would love to tell you that the Disney Deluxe Dining Plan is returning in 2025, the truth is that we simply don’t know!” planDisney wrote in response to a question about the dining plan option’s return. “We were excited when the Disney Dining Plan and the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan returned in January 2024, and I know many guests would welcome the option of another dining plan.”

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New Information Hints at Disney’s Focus on Wealthier Guests

As reported by WDW Magic, Disney has launched a new survey that suggests the return of a Deluxe Dining Plan-like offering to the Walt Disney World Resort.

“The survey presents a plan similar to the retired Deluxe Dining Plan, offering multiple daily table service meals and more flexibility than the current packages,” the outlet stated. “While Disney has not confirmed any changes, the appearance of this option suggests they may be weighing guest demand for a higher-level plan.”

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According to the report, the potential new names for the dining plan redesign are the On-the-Go Dining Plan, the Essentials Dining Plan, and the Ultimate Dining Plan. The latter looks similar to the former Deluxe Dining Plan, with it including two table service, one quick-service, one snack or non-alcoholic drink, and one resort refillable mug.

As the outlet stated, there is currently no confirmation of whether Disney will be rolling out a new dining plan offering, but Disney does like to reach out to guests via surveys like these to gauge response and reaction.

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The potential return of the pricey Deluxe Dining Plan is just the latest in a list of perks targeting those who have the opportunity to spend more on their Walt Disney World Resort vacation.

Deluxe Disney Guests Encouraged To Spend Even More

The Deluxe Disney experience is constantly evolving, and 2025 has brought some exciting updates, returning perks, and a fair bit of refurbishment dust to some of Walt Disney World’s most iconic hotels. From Minnie Vans rolling back into service to after-dark adventures in the parks, plus sweeping changes to beloved resort spaces, guests have plenty to take note of before planning their next stay.

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One of the biggest pieces of news is the return of Minnie Van airport transfers. After being unavailable for several years, these red-and-white polka-dotted rides are back, exclusively for guests staying at Deluxe Resorts and Villas. The service offers direct transportation to and from Orlando International Airport, with roomy six-passenger seating, complimentary car seats for little ones, and wheelchair-accessible options available.

Guests can reserve Minnie Vans through Disney Signature Services up to sixty days in advance, though the cost—$199 each way before gratuity—reminds everyone that this perk comes at a premium. Still, for many travelers, the comfort, convenience, and whimsical Disney theming make it a perfect start or finish to a vacation.

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Extended Evening Hours also adds extra pixie dust to Deluxe stays. Guests at Deluxe Resorts and Villas can enjoy select nights at the theme parks with lighter crowds and shorter wait times, a benefit that continues to set these properties apart.

In 2025, the schedule has been ever-evolving, with EPCOT, Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, and Hollywood Studios, each offering its slice of after-dark magic.

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Alongside these perks, however, comes a significant wave of refurbishments across Deluxe resorts. At Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club, Stormalong Bay—the fan-favorite sand-bottom pool—closed earlier this year for a major overhaul, with work stretching through summer to refresh everything from the pool floor to the surrounding patios.

Room updates and exterior work, including roof repairs, are also underway, keeping this nautical retreat looking sharp. Disney recently updated the Yacht and Beach website, confirming that construction for the former will continue into 2026, with the latter experiencing disruption into 2027.

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Meanwhile, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower, a lengthy refurbishment project began in late 2024 and will continue well into 2026. The pools and water play areas at Bay Lake Tower are scheduled for closure in early 2026, although the feature pool remains open for guests.

At the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, construction is just as noticeable. The Courtyard Pool closed temporarily earlier this year, and the resort’s lobby has undergone an extensive transformation through late 2025.

Plans include elegant new stained-glass features, themed murals, fresh carpeting, and a brand-new lobby bar. Unfortunately, one side effect of the work is canceling the resort’s famous life-size gingerbread house for the 2025 holiday season.

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Animal Kingdom Lodge is also seeing significant changes, with room refurbishments scheduled at Kidani Village through spring 2026 and further work planned for Jambo House beginning in May 2026. Wilderness Lodge’s Copper Creek Villas are also undergoing updates through September 2025, with nearby exterior projects expected to continue into 2027.

For guests booking stays during this period, these refurbishments are worth keeping in mind. While Deluxe resorts offer unmatched location, theming, and luxury, construction work can mean closed pools, scaffolding in lobbies, or limited access to certain spaces.

Still, the overall experience remains magical, with signature dining, premium amenities, and of course, the perks of Minnie Vans and Extended Evening Hours sweetening the deal.

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As Disney works to refresh its resorts, the future of Deluxe stays looks brighter than ever, with newly updated spaces ready to welcome guests into the next era of Disney hospitality. Is the investment into its Deluxe Resort Hotels and the confirmation that fewer guests are spending more a sign of more changes to come at Disney World?

But Disney Said ALL Budgets Matter

It seems, at least for now, with the aforementioned Deluxe perks and even the rising costs of tickets and Lightning Lane access, that Disney knows its wealthiest guests can afford to drop more dollars while on vacation. But how does that line up with Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro’s comments about Disney catering to all types of budgets?

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In February 2025, D’Amaro took to the official Walt Disney Company website to outline how Disney Experiences is for all types of guests.

“The number-one thing we hear from the millions of guests who visit our parks each year is how much a Disney vacation means to them, and we intentionally offer a wide variety of ticket, hotel, and dining options to welcome as many families as possible, whatever their budget,” D’Amaro said.

He added, “We also know that, in inflationary times, it’s especially important to give families ways to save on their visits. We haven’t increased the lowest-priced ticket to Disneyland since 2019, and we recently introduced a kids’ ticket for as little as $50, just to name a couple of examples.”

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Even with statements like this, many guests are forking out more they can afford to truly experience a Disney theme park resort vacation. In fact, recent data showed that many will get themselves into debt in order to visit The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Sure, at its core, this isn’t Disney’s problem. But with pricey additions like the Lightning Lane Multi and Single Passes, guests are seemingly encouraged to get the most out of their visit by spending more on quicker access to rides or better viewing for nighttime spectaculars. Who wants to spend thousands on a vacation to only ride three attractions each day?

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The contention over Disney’s prices will always be a present thing, and only time will tell how much more investment the House of Mouse will put into catering to its wealthier guests.

How do you feel about the potential return of the Deluxe Dining Plan? Do you think it shows Disney is working towards a higher-spending consumer? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!