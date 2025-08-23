Yikes. Disney Just Increased Another Cost by 30%

In today’s economy, where inflation impacts nearly every industry, many Disney fans save for years to enjoy a dream vacation at the parks. But is The Walt Disney Company deliberately steering toward its higher-spending guests? Recent updates suggest that it may be the case.

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At the start of August, Disney, under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Bob Iger, released its fiscal third-quarter results. Among the biggest takeaways was the performance of Disney Experiences—the division that oversees theme parks, resorts, and cruises. The segment brought in an impressive $9 billion in revenue.

Although park attendance, particularly at Walt Disney World in Central Florida, has been a frequent subject of discussion recently, Disney leadership signaled during the earnings call that they are unconcerned. The reason? Guests are spending more.

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As CNBC reported: “Revenue for Disney’s experiences segment, which includes theme parks, resorts, cruises as well as consumer products, increased 8% to $9.09 billion. Domestic theme parks revenue was up 10% to $6.4 billion, in particular as there was an increase in spending at theme parks and higher volumes in passenger cruise days and resort stays.”

Disney Chief Financial Officer Hugh Johnston reinforced that perspective, stating, “I know there’s a lot of concern about the consumer in the U.S. right now. We don’t see it. Our consumer is doing very, very well.”

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Thanks to higher per-guest spending, Disney has made it clear it’s not overly worried about the performance of U.S. parks. However, this raises a larger question: How sustainable is this approach?

For families saving years to afford a Disney World trip, the balance between affordability and luxury experiences remains uncertain. Yet, Disney appears intent on encouraging its wealthiest visitors to return frequently and spend even more once they arrive.

From increasing the cost of hard-ticketed events like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party to the variable pricing of the Lightning Lane Multi Pass and Single Pass, the price of a Disney vacation is only going up, and guests must stay close to the changes in order to budget effectively.

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But not all changes happen on a large scale, like ticket admission. Sometimes, increases happen on a micro scale, and guests don’t notice until they are inside the park gates.

For this Halloween season at Disneyland Resort, a 30% price increase has crept in–for a straw clip.

Yes, not even merchandise like straw clips is immune to the House of Mouse’s inflation. Priced at $7.49 in 2024, the Zero light-up straw clip will set guests at Disneyland Resort back $9.75 this year.

Zero, a popular character from The Nightmare Before Christmas franchise, is a rarity at the parks due to his seasonal nature, so guests wanting a piece of Jack Skellington’s ghostly dog will likely pay this cost regardless of the $2+ increase versus last year.

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The Zero straw clip is available across both of Disneyland Resort’s theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, and is limited to two per guest. The restrictions placed on this item likely mean it will be a target for the reseller crowd—$9.75 may be more expensive than last year, but it will be a lot cheaper than paying an eBay price (there is a 2024 Zero straw clip currently going for $30 on the website).

Disneyland Resort is not just known for its themed Halloween merchandise at this point in the year, but for its popular (and often sell-out) Oogie Boogie Bash.

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Disneyland Resort’s fan-favorite Halloween event, Oogie Boogie Bash, returned to Disney California Adventure in 2025 with more nights than ever before. Running select evenings from August 17 through October 31, the separately ticketed party transforms the park into a villain-filled celebration with exclusive entertainment, immersive experiences, and plenty of treats.

Tickets went on sale beginning June 24 for Inspire Key holders, June 25 for all Magic Key holders, and June 26 for the general public. Prices range from $139 to $199, with the highest tiers reserved for late October and Halloween night. Guests with party tickets can enter the park starting at 3:00 p.m., three hours before the official event begins at 6:00 p.m., and the evening wraps at 11:00 p.m.

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The bash is packed with returning favorites, including the Frightfully Fun Parade led by the Headless Horseman, the stunning walkthrough Villains Grove at Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, and multiple interactive treat trails featuring Disney villains. Popular attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark also receive seasonal overlays, while shorter wait times across the park make for a smoother night.

Guests will also find exclusive food, drinks, and merchandise—from specialty sippers to limited-edition spirit jerseys. Unlimited PhotoPass downloads are included, ensuring guests can capture every costumed moment.

Credit: Jay Boogie, Flickr

With its mix of atmospheric storytelling, unique entertainment, and rare villain encounters, Oogie Boogie Bash has become Disneyland’s premier Halloween offering.

How do you feel about how often Disney is raising prices–and by how much? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!