Disney Park Replaces Princess Belle in Controversial Theme Park Decision

If you’ve spent any time on X (formerly Twitter) lately, you might have noticed Disney fans sharing some unusual — and downright hilarious — screenshots from their My Disney Experience app. Characters in the app are apparently swapping identities, leading to mash-ups that look like something straight out of a Disney fever dream.

From Belle suddenly turning into Tramp, to Mickey Mouse being replaced by Pocahontas, the glitch has left guests both confused and endlessly entertained. And judging by the traction it’s getting online, this little tech hiccup has turned into one of the most amusing viral Disney moments of the summer.

The Character Mix-Ups

Disney fans were quick to share screenshots after noticing the unexpected swaps in their app. Here are some of the most eye-catching pairings spotted so far:

Belle is Tramp

Buzz Lightyear is Yoda

C-3PO is Winnie the Pooh

Aladdin is Nemo

Alice is Nick Wilde

Mickey Mouse is Pocahontas

Squirt is Princess Aurora

Cinderella is Princess Tiana

Darth Vader is the Queen of Hearts

Cruella is Princess Jasmine

We noticed this after Heather took to X to share a screenshot of her My Disney Experience, “Me: Maybe I’ll update my character in MDE. *Logs in to see choices*”, to which Travel Hacker TM shared their MDE options:

On their own, each of these mismatched combinations might raise an eyebrow. But seeing a group of them together? That’s where the comedy really shines. Fans joked about the “ultimate crossover event” nobody asked for, while others admitted they couldn’t stop laughing at the sight of Star Wars villains and Disney princesses sharing the same space.

What Is the My Disney Experience App?

For those unfamiliar, My Disney Experience is the official Walt Disney World app designed to be a guest’s all-in-one vacation hub. It’s an essential tool for navigating a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Guests can use it to:

View wait times for attractions across all four Disney World theme parks.

Check park hours and showtimes.

Join virtual queues for select attractions.

Make and modify Lightning Lane Multi Pass selections, which allow guests to skip the standby line on certain rides.

Mobile order food and drinks at participating quick-service locations.

View PhotoPass photos from rides and character meet-and-greets.

Unlock resort hotel rooms with a digital key.

See park maps and get step-by-step directions.

It’s no exaggeration to say that My Disney Experience has become a central part of the modern Walt Disney World vacation. The app connects nearly every aspect of a trip, from booking dining reservations to checking into your Disney Resort hotel.

And, as this glitch shows, it also provides a fair share of surprises.

Why the Glitch Happened

While Disney hasn’t officially commented on the character mix-ups, it’s not uncommon for apps that deal with so much real-time data to have occasional hiccups. The My Disney Experience app contains hundreds of character profiles, images, and attraction tie-ins. With so many assets loading at once, sometimes a simple bug in the system can cause images to be misaligned or misattributed.

Usually, these kinds of errors are short-lived and corrected quickly with a patch or update. But that hasn’t stopped Disney fans from enjoying the moment and turning it into an internet-wide laugh.

This glitch in stride — turning a minor error into a shared inside joke that shows just how creative and enthusiastic the community can be.

A Reminder of Disney’s Digital Future

This isn’t the first time My Disney Experience has experienced a glitch, and it certainly won’t be the last. But the attention this mix-up has received is a reminder of just how much the app has become part of the Disney vacation experience.

When My Disney Experience launched alongside Disney’s MagicBands in 2013, it was a revolutionary step toward a more connected theme park experience. Now, over a decade later, the app is more essential than ever. It’s not just a planning tool — it’s an active part of your park day, evolving constantly with new updates, features, and integrations.

Disney’s continued investment in digital technology — from Lightning Lane Multi Pass to mobile dining to wearable tech like MagicBand+ — makes clear that the future of a Disney vacation will always involve a balance between physical experiences and digital enhancements.

Harmless Fun

At the end of the day, this latest glitch is relatively harmless. Unlike technical issues that sometimes cause frustration with ride reservations or dining bookings, the mismatched characters are more of an amusement than a setback.

So while the issue will almost certainly be patched soon, it’s one of those moments that will live on in the fandom — a quirky memory to laugh about the next time you’re scrolling through your camera roll of Disney trip screenshots.

The My Disney Experience app is usually about convenience, efficiency, and enhancing a trip to Walt Disney World. But as this latest glitch proves, sometimes it can deliver a little unexpected pixie dust, too — even if that means Darth Vader taking on the role of the Queen of Hearts or Mickey Mouse magically transforming into Pocahontas.

If you’re heading to the parks soon, keep an eye on your app. You never know what surprises might be waiting inside.