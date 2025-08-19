Disney Park Sees Dangerous Scene as Hordes of Guests Scale Structures

Disney parkgoers are speaking out as guests continue to scale theme park structures en masse.

Like any ticketed tourist attraction, there are strict rules that dictate the Disney park experience. While some of these rules are less obvious (such as a ban on bringing items like selfie sticks, wagons, whistles, and shoes with built-in wheels), others are pretty predictable. For example, Disney or not, there aren’t many tourist attractions out there that would tolerate violent or disrespectful behavior from guests.

However, that doesn’t mean guests don’t still break these rules on a regular basis. Over the years, we’ve seen guests engage in violent behavior towards both Disney cast members and fellow guests.

In December 2024, we saw a brawl break out at the entrance of Avatar Flight of Passage at Animal Kingdom, while earlier this summer, a conflict between guests interrupted a performance of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Beyond fights, some guests love to push the boundaries of acceptable behavior at Disney parks.

For some reason, one of the most common ways guests do so is by climbing park structures. In the past, multiple guests have attempted to scale the Mexico Pavilion at EPCOT’s World Showcase (most of whom, we can only assume, were intoxicated).

Earlier this year, one guest even tried to climb Animal Kingdom’s Tree of Life, while a guest recently also clambered on a stage to dance with Disney characters at Shanghai Disneyland.

It goes without saying that climbing any structure at Disney is a big no-no. At one Disney park, however, it’s become an increasingly common phenomenon – especially during the evening fireworks, as parkgoers scramble for the best view possible.

Disney Park Battles Guests Climbing Random Structures

One guest recently took to Reddit to complain about the number of guests scaling a pavilion located near Casey’s Corner on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland Paris in an effort to view Disney Tales of Magic.

“Last night I watched not one but two families sitting on top of this (just to left of caseys, it’s a meet and greet spot), which can’t have been safe,” they wrote. “One was a group of middle aged Spaniards (5 or 6 of them), who were more on the white wall at the left, but an English lady with her two kids (smaller one maybe 8?) was on top of it! Talk about dangerous.”

In this case, security did intervene. While some of the guests fled when cast members arrived on the scene, one family reportedly didn’t notice and subsequently “got caught, and got escorted out and tickets taken.”

The parkgoer added: “Security was stunned so guessing no-one has actually sat on top of it before or maybe not caught them. Idiots.”

In our experience, climbing random structures seems to happen much more often at Disneyland Paris. While we’ve never seen a guest scale this specific pavilion, we have witnessed parkgoers standing on fences, climbing on top of trash cans or up lamp posts, and perching themselves atop props and other structures on Main Street, U.S.A. during both the fireworks and the parade.

It sounds like we’re not alone. Other Disneyland Paris regulars took to the same Reddit thread to share similar experiences.

“When I went there were countless people climbing over the fences to watch from the garden areas, some of them were standing in the actual flowers,” said one Reddit user. “Most moronic part was they did it in front of quite a few staff who were packing up one of the carts. They quickly moved.”

Another said: “Children hanging from the Casey’s corner eating area during the fireworks show was insane. The parents are literally there and do NOT say anything.”

It goes without saying, but while Disney’s park rules don’t explicitly say “don’t climb on top of the pavilion near Casey’s Corner,” it is, indeed, not allowed. Not only do you risk possible injury, but you also run the risk of being banned from Disney property. In other words, don’t do it.

What’s the worst guest behavior you’ve witnessed at Disney?