In Devastating Video, Disney Cast Member Reveals How Damaging Disability Changes Have Been

Nearly a year and a half ago, in April 2024, Disney announced sweeping changes to its Disability Access Service (DAS) at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts. The program allowed guests who had certain medical conditions to skip the traditional queue and wait in a shorter line. Disney said that the extreme changes were coming after the company noticed a big uptick in guests abusing the system.

Prior to the changes, guests with a wide array of medical problems were able to take advantage of the DAS system. It was really a lifeline for them, allowing them to have a great time in the theme parks without having to worry about their medical conditions.

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Related: Disney Quietly Made More Changes to Its Disability Access Program

However, when the changes were enacted last summer, thousands of guests found themselves left out, no longer able to get a DAS pass. While Disney’s old rules covered nearly every disability, the new rules only allowed guests with certain cognitive disabilities, like autism, to use the program.

Since the changes, Disney has faced a wave of criticism over its decision to exclude thousands of people with other legitimate medical disabilities. Many have asked Disney why they can’t be more like Universal, which asked for a letter from the guest’s doctor. Disney is even facing lawsuits for violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

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Related: Severely Disabled Guest Reveals Shocking DAS Denial

Now, a former Disney cast member has come forward, detailing how the changes to the DAS program have not only hurt many guests, but also the cast members who are forced to deny them.

In a viral TikTok video, TourGuideRyan reveals that he used to work in Disney’s DAS department, beginning in 2013. He loved being able to help guests who needed more accommodations, as he wanted them to have a magical time on their vacation.

Ryan was there when the changes came in 2024, and he was devastated when he saw just how many guests were hurt by the new rules.

@tourguideryan After nearly 12 unforgettable years with the Disneyland Resort, I found myself unexpectedly on the outside looking in. This video is my personal reflection the good, the bad, and the very real. Whether you’re a current Cast Member, a Disney fan, or just curious about what happens when the pixie dust fades, I hope you’ll give it a watch and I hope this can help someone out there who’s hurting. #Disneyland #DisneyCastMember #DAS #themepark #accessibilitymatters ♬ original sound – TourGuide Ryan

Ryan agreed that there was abuse occurring in the old system, but the new system was so extreme that he felt, “like the focus wasn’t always on helping as much as I thought it could be.”

“In my opinion, the corrections went too far and sometimes people who genuinely needed support were left with very limited options.” “I want to also be clear the Cast Members I worked with in the department were amazing. They were compassionate, caring. And it breaks my heart that I can’t tell you how many times that I saw one of my fellow Accessibility Services Cast Members backstage on their break in tears. And come to find out it’s because they had a really difficult conversation with a guest. They wanted to be able to help them, they knew we should be doing more, but they were restricted by the guidelines in place.”

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Related: Disney Guest Devastated When Severely Disabled Son Is Denied DAS

Ryan recounted the story of a veteran who once visited The Happiest Place on Earth, hoping to have a memorable time with his family as they celebrated his daughter’s birthday. The veteran recounted his story to Ryan, asking for a DAS pass for his severe PTSD, as he struggled with indoor spaces and large crowds.

Unfortunately, because of the new rules, Ryan had to deny the veteran a DAS pass. He told the man that his family could talk to a cast member at each attraction about the queue re-entry program. The man and his family graciously accepted Ryan’s advice, but he did say that he “expected better” from a place like Disney.

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Related: Disabled Guests Battling ‘Exclusion,’ ‘Elimination’ From Disney World Parks, 20,000 Respond

The man was disappointed that he would have to spend most of the day away from his family while they waited in line, and he sat by himself until it was time for him to go to the front of the line with them.

Problematic Queue Re-Entry System

One of the “solutions” offered by Disney for guests who no longer qualify for DAS is the queue re-entry system. Now, there is no digital system that lets cast members know a guest is using the queue re-entry system, so the guest must explain their situation at each attraction.

The re-entry system is also only word of mouth, which has led to a lot of problems. Ryan recounted that many guests had come to him, telling him that the re-entry system didn’t work, as cast members said they were either unfamiliar with that system or that certain attractions didn’t offer re-entry.

Credit: Disney

Disney’s DAS program specifically states that it is for guests with “a developmental disability like autism or similar,” and Ryan felt that the “or similar” left things open to interpretation. He said that, eventually, he and management did not see eye to eye on what that meant. He said that he told Disney management he didn’t think the new system was helping every guest who needed it.

Ryan said that he raised the issue more than once, and he does not know if it led to his termination, but he was fired on July 2, 2025. He had been with the company for more than a decade and was still as dedicated to helping guests as he had been on day one.

Do you think Disney has gone too far in excluding guests from its Disability program? Do you think the company should re-evaluate its rules and try to help more guests? What changes do you think should be made? Share your thoughts on all things Disney’s Disability program in the comments!