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Disney Quietly Made More Changes to Its Disability Access Program

in Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Rick Lye 6 Comments
Mickey Mouse with a young boy

Credit: Disney

Last year, Disney drastically changed its Disability Access Service (DAS), which lets people with disabilities skip the lines at Disney World and Disneyland. For years, guests who desperately needed Disney World’s DAS complained about the rampant fraud in that program. In response to those complaints, Disney decided to change the DAS program, which excluded most people with disabilities who needed the Service.

Three young girls in festive dresses joyfully walk and roll along a park path. One girl in a wheelchair, holding a scepter like a Disney princess, smiles broadly. They're surrounded by green grass and flowers, with buildings in the background, showcasing the magic of inclusivity and accessibility.
Credit: Disney

Disney World changed the system to accommodate “only those guests who, due to a developmental disability like autism or similar,” who cannot wait in long lines. Since then, guests who once qualified for the program were excluded despite having disabilities that make them unable to wait in lines.

To qualify for the Service, guests must have a virtual meeting with a Disney cast member, who will determine whether the person qualifies for DAS. Initially, Disney only allowed guests to schedule the meeting 30 days in advance, but they have since extended that to 60 days before a guest visits the parks. Guests can no longer get DAS upon arrival.

Disney has once again tweaked its system to help accommodate guests who can qualify. Starting today, guests who qualify for DAS will be allowed to use it for one calendar year after approval. Previously, DAS was only valid for 240 days.

A woman in a wheelchair is being joyfully pushed by another woman in a turquoise swimsuit at a water park. Both women are smiling as bubbles fill the cheerful air, while children play in the background. Their laughter exemplifies the inclusive fun similar to what you’d find with a Disney disability pass.
Credit: Disney

This change does not change the substantive language of Disney’s DAS policy, nor does it in any way change those who qualify for the program. However, it does add a layer of convenience for those who still qualify.

Disney has made some other minor changes to the program in the year since it changed, including removing the word “only” from the description of those who qualify. After that change, there was some hope that those previously qualified would again be eligible, but based on social media reaction, that does not seem to be the case.

A Disney PhotoPass Photographer takes a photo of a family
Credit: Disney

DAS still has a cap on the number of guests allowed to ride an attraction with the Passholder and limits guests to only return time at once. This minor change appears to be geared more toward cast members, who have less frequent meetings with guests.

For now, most of those who once qualified for DAS are still on the outside looking in.

How have the changes in the DAS program changed your Disney trips? Let us know in the comments. 

in Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World

Tagged:Disney Park

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

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