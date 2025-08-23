After Suspending Film Production, ‘Star Wars’ Reveals NEW Rey ‘Rise of Skywalker’ Prequel

Star Wars may have no shortage of upcoming films, but its big-screen trajectory remains one of Hollywood’s most puzzling roadmaps. Lucasfilm continues to promise bold expansions, yet each announcement brings as many new questions as answers, leaving fans excited and perplexed in equal measure.

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The most recent reset dates back to April 2023’s Star Wars Celebration Europe, where Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy revealed three brand-new films. James Mangold, Dave Filoni, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy were announced as directors, joining previously floated projects from Shawn Levy and Taika Waititi. Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron—a film thought to be on the shelf indefinitely—was also said to be moving ahead again.

Each of the new films brings something unique. Mangold is set to explore the ancient origins of the Force, while Filoni’s entry aims to pay off years of storytelling across The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew with an ambitious crossover.

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By early 2024, however, another curveball arrived. Lucasfilm revealed that Jon Favreau would direct The Mandalorian and Grogu, targeting a 2026 theatrical release. The film, designed to move Din Djarin and Grogu from streaming to theaters, effectively wraps up The Mandalorian on Disney+. Reports soon circulated that a fourth season of the hit series was no longer moving forward.

That development had ripple effects across the lineup. Obaid-Chinoy’s film—set after Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker (2019) and featuring Daisy Ridley’s return as Rey Skywalker—had been widely expected to arrive first. Two titles, “New Jedi Order” and “A New Beginning,” surfaced during speculation but were never confirmed by Lucasfilm.

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Then, on November 7, 2024, the studio unveiled yet another major shift: Simon Kinberg had been hired to create a new Star Wars trilogy, serving as both writer and producer. Kinberg, known for directing X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019) and producing The Martian (2015), was positioned as a fresh creative voice for the saga.

“The new story is not meant to be a continuation of the Skywalker Saga, the name of the overall arc of the popular and pop culture-dominating Star Wars movies known as Episodes 1 through 9,” The Hollywood Reporter explained.

“The intent here is to have brand new characters and a new story, and not have it be a continuation, sources tell [THR]. (Although that does not mean that some characters could not or would not pop up.)”

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New Jedi Order or A New Beginning–Rey Is Returning

That revelation quickly sparked debate among fans about whether Kinberg’s trilogy would overlap with or challenge Obaid-Chinoy’s Rey-led film. Kennedy clarified that Kinberg’s trilogy would move the franchise in a new direction, away from the Skywalker lineage. Still, questions lingered.

“But Rey, the scavenger-turned-Jedi played by Daisy Ridley in the last three episode movies, is key to the franchise’s next turn,” THR reported. “That potentially puts Kinberg’s trilogy story development, as early in its conceptual stages as it may be, on a collision course with the Rey standalone movie that is actively in the works with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy.”

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As one insider told THR, “[Rey] is the most valuable cinematic asset, in some ways maybe the only one, Star Wars has right now.” George Nolfi (The Banker) had previously been attached as the film’s writer, but the project has hit more delays.

“According to scooper Daniel Richtman, ‘The Rey movie is on hold once again, as both the Shawn Levy and James Mangold Star Wars films are moving forward first. The project is not canceled — just temporarily on hold,'” SFF Gazette reported.

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Despite the delay, a new report indicates that the New Jedi Order will now function as a centerpiece, taking over the role once expected of the Mando-Verse. Richtman, via Cosmic Marvel, shared what’s reportedly in store:

Lucasfilm’s plans for the “Star Wars: New Jedi Order” era have reportedly been revealed:

It will be similar to the Mando-Verse.

It will begin with Daisy Ridley’s upcoming film.

It will gradually build toward a major event that brings together characters introduced in past films.

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Rey’s Unexpected Return in 2025

While production on the Rey Skywalker movie may be stagnant, Star Wars has announced the Jedi’s surprise return much earlier than expected. In late 2025, Rey will return–along with Finn and BB-8–in a new prequel-sequel.

Set between the events of Star Wars: Episode VIII–The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: Episode IX–The Rise of Skywalker (2019), “The Jaws of Jakku” will see Star Wars fans return to Rey’s home planet on a new galactic adventure.

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“Following the events of The Last Jedi, Rey struggles to let go of her lonely childhood on the desert planet of Jakku. Hoping to have a breakthrough in her Jedi training, she returns to her home world with Finn and BB-8 in tow,” the official Audible synopsis reads. “When they meet a young girl on a dangerous mission to save her family, they travel through pitch-black tunnels beneath the sand where they encounter scurrying gnaw-jaws, a haunting terror from the past, and maybe—just maybe—hope for them all.”

With it set before The Rise of Skywalker, “The Jaws of Jakku” will likely change how some audiences perceive the events in Disney’s final sequel trilogy movie—a movie that, for many, remains incredibly contentious.

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Star Wars is no stranger to using supplementary media to enhance and explain confusing (or convoluted) moments of storytelling. The Rise of Skywalker has been particularly expanded upon in comic books and TV shows like Dave Filoni’s The Bad Batch due to elements including Emperor Palpatine’s return.

Written by Cavan Scott and narrated by Helen Sadler, “Star Wars: The Jaws of Jakku” will release on Audible on October 9, 2025.

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Star Wars Coming Soon

Meanwhile, Levy’s film received an official reveal during Star Wars Celebration 2025 in Tokyo. Titled Star Wars: Starfighter and set for 2027, the project features Ryan Gosling, Mia Goth, and Matt Smith. The story unfolds roughly five years after The Rise of Skywalker.

At the same time, Mangold’s film is reportedly climbing the priority list. Lucasfilm once pursued a similar Force-origin trilogy with Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, though it stalled out. Mangold and others have acknowledged in interviews that his project picks up some of those same ideas.

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With shifting priorities and multiple films in development, fans have stepped in to imagine what comes next. One example is a fan-made teaser by YouTube creator Darth Trailer, which envisions Rey’s next story as Star Wars: Episode X–The New Jedi Order.

Even with its roadmap still in flux, Lucasfilm appears committed to reshaping the saga’s future on the big screen. The next few years will prove crucial in determining what direction the galaxy far, far away ultimately takes.

What are your thoughts on where the franchise is heading? Share your take with Inside the Magic in the comments.