Thieves in the Castle: Travelers Warn Disneyland Paris Is a Hotspot for Crime

A trip to Paris and Disneyland Paris is high on many travelers’ lists—and for good reason. World-class attractions, rich culture, and family-friendly fun await. But beneath the magic and excitement lies a more sobering reality that savvy travelers should keep in mind: pickpocketing is an ongoing issue, even inside the gates of Disneyland Paris.

Paris and Pickpockets: A Common Combo

It’s no secret that Paris, like many major European cities, has a problem with pickpockets. Popular tourist hubs—including the Eiffel Tower, Louvre, Notre-Dame, and the Metro system—are particularly high-risk zones. Groups of pickpockets often use distraction methods, such as fake charity petitions or staged accidents, to target unsuspecting visitors.

But while this may not surprise seasoned travelers, what catches some off guard is the increased pickpocket activity near Disneyland Paris—especially outside the park’s secure perimeters.

A Question That Sparked Concern

A recent post on Reddit captured the growing anxiety among visitors planning a trip to Disneyland Paris. One user asked:

“Hi,

Heading to DLP on Tuesday and have just read a couple of comments about pickpockets/putting a lock on your backpack.

Are they a problem in the park?”

It sparked a series of replies that paint a complex picture—one where vigilance, even in a place built for escapism, still matters.

Inside the Park vs. Outside the Gates

One seasoned visitor responded candidly:

“In the park it’s not a problem, in village it barely is. Out of that area near busses, taxis and the trains… shady as fck.”*

While this sentiment echoes what many guests experience—relative safety within the park grounds—others were quick to point out that pickpockets do operate within Disneyland Paris itself.

“The park does have pickpockets. They don’t pay to enter, they stand around the train station asking for people’s tickets and then enter with those.”

This method, according to the commenter, allows thieves to blend in with crowds without ever purchasing a ticket.

A specific incident was also shared, highlighting that theft doesn’t always happen in crowded public spaces:

“The one time I noticed pickpockets was when I was targeted on a quiet weekday morning in Val d’Europe on my way to the supermarket. Someone stopped me while others closed in from behind… Apparently someone from my hotel was targeted just before in the same section and lost a lot of money.”

What’s striking about this account is that it didn’t happen in a crowded tourist area but in an almost empty corridor—proving that off-guard moments are often the riskiest.

Evening Entertainment Draws Opportunists

Another Redditor shared their experience during one of the park’s most beloved moments—the nightly fireworks:

“It was during the fireworks, we were stood up against one of the railings… this woman came right up and stood super close behind me… I kept feeling her touching my backside… she was trying to get her fingers in my back pockets.”

While the visitor had valuables safely stored in a front-facing backpack, it’s a reminder that dense crowds and low lighting can make it easier for pickpockets to operate, particularly during parades and nighttime events on Main Street.

They also noted that strollers left outside rides are frequent targets—especially if valuables like phones or bags are left inside them unattended.

“So keep your guard up and don’t leave any valuables in a position where they can be taken, that goes for inside your hotel room too.”

Tips for Safer Travel to Disneyland Paris

If you’re heading to Disneyland Paris—or Paris in general—these tips, gathered from both travelers and safety experts, can help you stay one step ahead:

Use a small crossbody or front-worn bag instead of a traditional backpack.

Leave cash and valuables in your hotel safe, if possible.

Consider a phone lanyard, which many Disney guests recommend.

Be especially alert around train stations, bus stops, and outside entrances to the park.

Watch your belongings closely during parades, fireworks, and shows.

Never leave bags or phones in strollers or unattended hotel rooms.

Locks on backpacks are a debated topic. Some travelers use them for peace of mind, while others focus more on strategic placement and limiting what they carry.

Disneyland Paris offers a wonderful escape, but it doesn’t exist in a bubble. Just like central Paris, it attracts opportunists looking to take advantage of distracted visitors. While pickpocketing inside the park is less common than at the surrounding transport hubs, it does happen—especially in crowds and transitional spaces.

The best approach? Stay relaxed but aware. With the right precautions, you can focus on creating magical memories without any unwanted surprises.