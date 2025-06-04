Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Shut Down After Rider Was Tortured on Board

Last week, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure experienced a temporary malfunction at Disneyland Resort, terrifying riders stuck at the very top of the log flume attraction. One of the trapped Disney Park guests shared their experience in a video on social media, describing the breakdown as terrifying torture.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure officially opened at Disneyland Park in November 2024, following the Magic Kingdom Park version that premiered that June. The track and ride system is the same as the old Splash Mountain, but the controversial Song of the South (1946) storyline has been replaced with a lighthearted musical journey featuring Princess and the Frog (2009) characters. Anika Noni Rose (Princess Tiana), Bruno Campos (Prince Naveen), Michael-Leon Wooley (Louis), and Jenifer Lewis (Mama Odie) returned to reprise their roles for the attraction.

Although Disneyland Resort’s version of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure appeared to experience less downtime in its early days than Walt Disney World Resort’s, the ride isn’t immune to issues. Like any Disney Park attraction that cycles through thousands of guests daily, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure experiences occasional operational pauses and evacuations.

Last week, TikTok user @coryhogan3 shared their experience getting stuck at the top of the ride’s 50-foot drop. The video shows the view from the steep hill as riders panic about being trapped so high up:

“As you heard my friend was freaking out,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

Fortunately, Disney cast members didn’t have to evacuate guests from the Splash Mountain retheme. According to the TikToker, the ride “came back on shortly after” the shutdown.

What caused this temporary operational pause on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Park is unclear. As of the publication of this article, the Bayou Country attraction was operating normally, and the single rider line was open.

