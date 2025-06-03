Scam Alert Issued to All Orlando Tourists, Police Warn of Money Being Stolen

As travelers flock to Orlando to enjoy the magic of Disney World, the city’s growing threat of a QR code scam is adding a new level of concern for tourists visiting the downtown area. Authorities are urging those venturing to the “City Beautiful” for a vacation to be extra cautious when it comes to parking meters and QR codes.

In recent weeks, the city of Orlando has issued a warning regarding counterfeit QR codes that are being placed on parking meters throughout the downtown area. These fake codes are designed to trick users into revealing personal information, ultimately leading to unauthorized payments and potential identity theft. As many Disney World visitors will be traveling around Orlando, it’s crucial for all tourists—whether they are parking to visit Disney or exploring other parts of the city—to stay vigilant.

How the Scam Works

The scam is fairly simple, but effective. According to local parking enforcement, about 200 fake QR code stickers were discovered recently on parking meters across downtown Orlando. These fraudulent stickers are made to look exactly like legitimate QR codes used by the city’s official parking app, Park Mobile, but they lead users to a fraudulent website designed to steal personal information.

Orlando police explained that the real QR code is printed with a green background and should be firmly attached to the meter. Meanwhile, the counterfeit codes have a white background and can be peeled off easily. While this may seem like a small detail, it can easily go unnoticed, especially for visitors unfamiliar with the city’s parking systems.

The Orlando Police shared this on X, “🚨 Scam Alert – Fake QR Codes on Downtown Orlando Parking Meters 🚨

According to parking enforcement, roughly 200 fake QR code stickers have been recovered from parking meters in Downtown Orlando. These counterfeit codes are designed to look legitimate while redirecting users to a fraudulent site.

To protect your personal information and avoid unauthorized payments, please keep the following precautions in mind:

-Inspect QR codes for tampering or stickers

-Avoid scanning codes that look suspicious or damaged

-When possible, use official parking apps or payment methods rather than scanning codes directly from the meter

-Report suspicious QR codes to the Orlando Police Department”

A New Concern for Disney World Guests

While most Disney World visitors are focused on enjoying their time at the parks, it’s important to realize that Orlando stretches far beyond the resort area. Whether you are parking at Disney Springs, exploring Universal Studios, or venturing into downtown Orlando to visit other attractions, you’ll likely come across parking meters in various parts of the city.

Given the nature of the scam, it’s essential for guests to be cautious when scanning QR codes for parking. With the growing use of QR codes for everything from payments to navigating parking apps, it’s easy to see how tourists, especially those distracted by all the excitement of their vacation, could fall victim to this scheme.

What You Can Do to Protect Yourself

Police have emphasized the importance of inspecting parking meters and QR codes carefully before scanning them. Orlando Police Sgt. Michael Fiorentino shared a reminder on social media this week, urging drivers to look for signs of tampering.

“Make sure you inspect the QR codes before scanning them with your smartphone,” said Sgt. Fiorentino. “The legitimate QR code from Park Mobile is printed directly onto the sticker and has a green background. The fraudulent sticker, which is designed to look like the real deal, will have a white background and can easily be peeled off.”

Fiorentino also advised tourists to avoid scanning any QR codes that appear suspicious or that have been altered. Instead, visitors should use official parking apps whenever possible or consider other methods of payment, such as using credit cards directly at meters or opting for mobile payment apps like Apple Pay or Google Pay.

If you encounter any questionable QR codes, police urge you to report them immediately. The Orlando Police Department is working closely with the city’s parking division to inspect all parking meters downtown and remove any fraudulent codes that may have been placed.

What This Means for Your Disney World Trip

For visitors planning to explore the magic of Disney World, it’s important to keep in mind that while the theme parks themselves are generally safe from such scams, Orlando’s downtown and other tourist-heavy areas may present risks. Travelers should take the time to research the areas they plan to visit, especially when parking in unfamiliar locations. Make sure to only use trusted parking apps, and never scan a QR code that seems even remotely suspicious.

It’s not just about protecting your finances—it’s about ensuring your vacation isn’t spoiled by an unfortunate scam. Disney World is known for its attention to detail and safety, but scams in the surrounding city can still pose a risk to unprepared tourists.

While Orlando continues to be a magical place to visit, tourists should remain alert as they navigate beyond the theme park gates. As more and more visitors come to enjoy Disney World and other local attractions, it’s essential to stay informed about the latest scams that might affect travelers, like the recent fake QR code scam.

The best way to keep your vacation trouble-free is by being cautious with your personal information, especially when parking and making payments. Don’t let a scam ruin your magical Orlando experience—stay informed and keep your eyes peeled for suspicious QR codes.

For more updates on this scam or other important travel tips, make sure to stay tuned to official news from the Orlando Police Department and always be aware of your surroundings while visiting the city.

Stay safe, and enjoy your trip to Disney World!